Standard Motor Products, Inc. Earns PACCAR 2022 10 PPM Award

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 13:50 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (SMP®) is honored to announce that it has earned PACCAR's 2022 10 PPM Award. PACCAR is a leading global manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. Each year, PACCAR recognizes suppliers who achieve its "10 PPM" quality standard, which means that less than ten out of every million supplier parts and components shipped to PACCAR were defective. To qualify for this award, suppliers must also meet warranty support and continuous improvement criteria.

Continue Reading
SMP Engineered Solutions
SMP Engineered Solutions
PACCAR 2022 10 PPM Award
PACCAR 2022 10 PPM Award

The prestigious award was presented specifically to SMP's Independence, Kansas manufacturing facility. This location is dedicated to manufacturing state-of-the-art vehicle components through vertically integrated and lean manufacturing techniques, producing a wide variety of vehicle electronics including sensors, controllers, switches, regulators and other ignition components.

"SMP is proud to receive this 10 PPM Award from PACCAR, recognizing our commitment to providing components that meet the highest of quality standards," said Dale Burks, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SMP. "We are grateful for our relationship with PACCAR, and remain committed to delivering real solutions to our partners."

About SMP® Engineered Solutions

SMP Engineered Solutions offers a wide range of custom-designed vehicle control and thermal management products. Offering an extensive portfolio of adaptable products covering a range of applications, SMP Engineered Solutions is supported by a global resource network, strategically positioned to provide unique solutions to a wide-range customer base. The division serves vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diversified end markets for on- and off-highway applications. To learn more visit SMPEngineeredSolutions.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. We manufacture and distribute premium replacement parts for our customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while we provide customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by our Engineered Solutions segment. We are a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into our company and selective acquisitions that serve to make our core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.