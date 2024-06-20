Standard Motor Products, Inc. Named a U.S. News and World Report Best Company to Work For

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, has been recognized as one of U.S. News and World Report's Best Companies to Work For and was named one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Northeast. Highlighting this honor, SMP was one of only eight companies to receive the Best Companies to Work For in Auto and Parts distinction. The complete list recognizes companies that are at the very top of their respective industries with regards to benefits, opportunities for professional advancement, sense of belonging and more.

Eric Sills, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SMP, stated, "We are proud to be included in U.S. News and World Report's prestigious list of Best Companies to Work For. At SMP, we believe that our success is directly linked to fostering employee engagement, our company culture, and the well-being of our employees. As such, we provide our employees a range of benefits including a variety of health and wellness programs, training opportunities, competitive wages, and an inclusive workplace that offers a safe and healthy work environment."

In total, six distinct categories were considered in determining U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For, including: quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, career opportunities and professional development. These metrics were then weighted and ranked utilizing an editorially curated selection of publicly available employee opinions and other information.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

