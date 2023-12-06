Standard Motor Products, Inc. Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is proud to share that it has been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and Statista. SMP is honored to be one of only 19 companies in the automotive and components sector included in this list. Companies are recognized for continued effort and results within all aspects of Sustainability - Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). This recognition is a direct reflection of SMP's commitment to be environmentally and socially responsible to all of our stakeholders while enhancing our ESG profile and initiatives.

Each year since 2020, Newsweek partners with global research and data firm Statista to rank and compile the list of America's Most Responsible Companies based on two metrics. First, over 30 key performance indicators (KPIs) were researched for the top 2,000 US public companies by revenue. The second is a public survey, which is used to evaluate the companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. For this analysis, 17,000 U.S. residents were surveyed, during which respondents were asked to select companies they were familiar with and evaluate both their CSR performance in general and in the three sub-dimensions of environmental, social, and corporate governance.

"SMP strongly believes in the value of being a good corporate citizen," said Eric Sills, President and CEO of SMP. "Our sustainability commitments to our company, employees, business partners, and the communities in which we operate are key elements to our success. We are proud that our efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we remain dedicated to advancing these important initiatives."

The complete list can be viewed on Newsweek's site here.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. We manufacture and distribute premium replacement parts for our customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while we provide customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by our Engineered Solutions segment. We are a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 39 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into our company and selective acquisitions that serve to make our core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

