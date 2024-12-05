Standard Motor Products, Inc. Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is proud to share that it has again been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Statista. SMP is honored to be one of only 21 companies in the automotive and components sector included in this list. Companies are recognized for continued effort and results within all aspects of Sustainability - Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. This recognition reflects SMP's commitment to be environmentally and socially responsible to all stakeholders.

Each year since 2020, Newsweek partners with global research and data firm Statista to rank and compile the list of America's Most Responsible Companies based on two metrics. First, over 30 key performance indicators (KPIs) were researched for the top 2,000 US public companies by revenue. The second is a public survey, which is used to evaluate the companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. For this analysis, 26,000 U.S. residents were surveyed, during which respondents were asked to select companies they were familiar with and evaluate both their CSR performance in general and in the three sub-dimensions of environmental, social, and corporate governance.

"At its core, SMP is devoted to being a responsible corporate citizen with commitments to our employees, our customers, and the communities in which we operate," said Eric Sills, Chairman and CEO of SMP. "These values are fundamental to our success. We believe that our key initiatives, and the integration of a sustainable approach to our business creates long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

The complete list can be viewed on Newsweek's site here.

