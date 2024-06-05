Standard Motor Products, Inc. Once Again Recognized as a Climate Leader

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, has been recognized in USA Today's List of America's Climate Leaders for the second year in a row. This list recognizes companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions and cut their carbon footprint over the past several years. In order to make the list, companies must have demonstrated significant improvements in reducing their carbon intensity.

The ranking began with a list of 2,000 U.S.-based companies before being narrowed to 450 companies that cut emissions intensity (measured by amount of greenhouse gas the company produced relative to its revenue) and met other stringent requirements over the 2020-2022 period. Of the 450 companies that met the requirements, SMP was one of ten automotive parts manufacturers to be recognized as a leader in this prestigious List.

Eric Sills, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SMP, stated, "Once again, we are honored to be recognized for our efforts to increase our sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. Operating sustainably is a top focus at SMP, and we remain steadfastly committed to the initiatives we've taken to propel us toward our long-term goals."

To learn more about our sustainability efforts or to view our most recently published 2023 SMP Sustainability Report, please visit our SMP Corporate and Investor Site at SMPCorp.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.