Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2023 Year-End Results

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

22 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $290.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $308.2 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $1.36 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.37 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $63.1 million or $2.85 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $64.8 million or $2.92 per diluted share and $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were disappointed in our results. Sales were down 1% in 2023, with the fourth quarter finishing softer than expected, down 5.7% from last year. As we look at our two end markets, we were very pleased with the continued solid performance in our Engineered Solutions business as we experienced strong growth with both new and existing customers. Meanwhile our aftermarket business experienced a challenging quarter, impacting our full-year performance especially when compared to records we set in 2022."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales declined 5.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year performance down 1.7% compared to 2022. The sales results in the quarter were due to a combination of modest changes to customer order patterns as well as general softness in the marketplace. While large customer POS trends were slightly positive early in the quarter, they weakened in December finishing roughly flat overall.

Turning to Temperature Control, weather patterns throughout the year created challenges for this highly seasonal category, with full-year sales down 3.8%. 2022 was the longest and hottest season on record, with full-year sales up 8.4% over the previous year, making for a difficult comparison. The first half of 2023 was unseasonably cool, and while it got quite hot across much of the country in the third quarter, it tends to be difficult to recover from a late start to the selling season. The fourth quarter itself was light, down 19.0%, though it is important to note with the seasonal demand over, it is always far and away our lowest sales quarter and can therefore be quite volatile. 

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to post strong numbers as sales increased 6.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.7% for the year. After several years of building out this new business, we officially launched it as its own operating segment at the start of 2023, and we are delighted to see the ongoing momentum. We are pleased with the overall traction to date in this segment and continue to believe we will be able to capitalize on new awards as well as introduce new products over time to broaden both new and existing customer opportunities.   

Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 7.0%, vs. 8.2% in 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was 9.3% for the year compared to our guidance of approximately 9.5%. Lower sales volumes resulted in lower leverage of fixed costs, even though our pricing actions along with cost reduction initiatives have started to offset lingering inflationary pressures. Customer factoring program expense at $46.0 million was $14.0 million (110 basis points) higher in 2023. And while interest rates remain high, the general consensus is that they will begin to decline later in 2024.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At year-end, our inventory was $507.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022. Additionally, our total debt at year-end stood at $156.2 million as we paid down $83.6 million in the full year of 2023, ending with a net leverage ratio of 1.0X.   

As we head into 2024, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales growth will be flat to low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%. We remind investors that as part of our distribution center expansion into Shawnee, KS, we will incur roughly $7-8 million of added costs in 2024 related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures related to the implementation of upgraded automation capabilities, as well as other equipment and racking, as we outfit the new DC. 

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Although the economic backdrop and various geopolitical risks may continue to create volatility in 2024, we are confident in the resiliency of our end markets. We are excited about the partial opening of our new distribution center in just a few months and full opening in 2025 that will expand our capacity and provide additional risk avoidance to our overall distribution footprint. We look to continue to find ways to even better service our customers as well as explore opportunities to partner together for growth in 2024 and well into the future. We thank our employees that make all of this possible."  

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'23 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9765 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-566-0878 (domestic) or 402-220-6925 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In thousands, except per share amounts)


























THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       290,756

$       308,199

$   1,358,272

$   1,371,815













COST OF SALES

209,226

218,635

969,446

989,276













GROSS PROFIT

81,530

89,564

388,826

382,539













SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

70,326

72,075

293,583

276,626

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

OTHER INCOME, NET

2

70

76

113













OPERATING INCOME 

9,947

15,712

92,677

104,135













OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(433)

(75)

2,326

4,814













INTEREST EXPENSE

2,521

4,335

13,287

10,617













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

6,993

11,302

81,716

98,332













PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

(288)

2,799

18,368

25,206













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

7,281

8,503

63,348

73,126













LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(795)

(615)

(28,996)

(17,691)













NET EARNINGS

6,486

7,888

34,352

55,435













NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

52

(45)

204

84













NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$           6,434

$           7,933

$         34,148

$         55,351


























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP 











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$           7,229

$           8,548

$         63,144

$         73,042

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(795)

(615)

(28,996)

(17,691)

TOTAL

$           6,434

$           7,933

$         34,148

$         55,351


























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.33

$             0.40

$             2.91

$             3.37

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.03)

(1.34)

(0.82)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$             0.29

$             0.37

$             1.57

$             2.55


























   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.32

$             0.39

$             2.85

$             3.30

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.03)

(0.03)

(1.31)

(0.80)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             0.29

$             0.36

$             1.54

$             2.50


























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,836,293

21,578,194

21,716,177

21,683,719

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,310,085

22,030,263

22,161,341

22,139,981


(a)

"SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit













(In thousands)













THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and











Fuel Delivery)

$       107,320

$       116,091

$       450,180

$       454,571

Electrical and Safety

55,062

57,309

221,782

230,487

Wire sets and other

16,247

16,437

65,970

65,513

        Vehicle Control

178,629

189,837

737,932

750,571





-






AC System Components

19,843

26,161

237,756

245,484

Other Thermal Components

24,788

28,960

99,998

105,753

        Temperature Control

44,631

55,121

337,754

351,237













Commercial Vehicle

20,218

20,022

83,025

80,275

Construction / Agriculture

8,861

9,208

43,402

42,385

Light Vehicle

21,578

21,010

92,759

91,533

All Other

16,839

13,001

63,400

55,814

        Engineered Solutions

67,496

63,241

282,586

270,007













        Revenues

$       290,756

$       308,199

$   1,358,272

$   1,371,815













Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$         58,769

32.9 %

$         62,765

33.1 %

$       238,215

32.3 %

$       232,267

30.9 %

Temperature Control

12,375

27.7 %

15,005

27.2 %

95,827

28.4 %

98,913

28.2 %

Engineered Solutions

10,386

15.4 %

11,794

18.6 %

54,784

19.4 %

51,359

19.0 %

All Other

-

-

-

-

        Gross Margin

$         81,530

28.0 %

$         89,564

29.1 %

$       388,826

28.6 %

$       382,539

27.9 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$         41,397

23.2 %

$         39,649

20.9 %

$       165,705

22.5 %

$       151,596

20.2 %

Temperature Control

15,640

35.0 %

14,358

26.0 %

77,376

22.9 %

70,192

20.0 %

Engineered Solutions

9,343

13.8 %

7,780

12.3 %

34,565

12.2 %

32,646

12.1 %

All Other

3,946

3,286

15,937

15,190

        Subtotal

70,326

24.2 %

65,073

21.1 %

293,583

21.6 %

269,624

19.7 %

Customer Bankruptcy Charge

-

0.0 %

7,002

2.3 %

-

0.0 %

7,002

0.5 %

        Selling, General & Administrative

$         70,326

24.2 %

$         72,075

23.4 %

$       293,583

21.6 %

$       276,626

20.2 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$         17,372

9.7 %

$         23,116

12.2 %

$         72,510

9.8 %

$         80,671

10.7 %

Temperature Control

(3,265)

-7.3 %

647

1.2 %

18,451

5.5 %

28,721

8.2 %

Engineered Solutions

1,043

1.5 %

4,014

6.3 %

20,219

7.2 %

18,713

6.9 %

All Other

(3,946)

(3,286)

(15,937)

(15,190)

        Subtotal

$         11,204

3.9 %

$         24,491

7.9 %

$         95,243

7.0 %

$       112,915

8.2 %

Restructuring & Integration

(1,259)

-0.4 %

(1,847)

-0.6 %

(2,642)

-0.2 %

(1,891)

-0.1 %

Customer Bankruptcy Charge

-

0.0 %

(7,002)

-2.3 %

-

0.0 %

(7,002)

-0.5 %

Other Income, Net

2

0.0 %

70

0.0 %

76

0.0 %

113

0.0 %

        Operating Income

$           9,947

3.4 %

$         15,712

5.1 %

$         92,677

6.8 %

$       104,135

7.6 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures










(In thousands, except per share amounts)










THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$           7,229

$            8,548

$          63,144

$          73,042










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

-

7,002

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(312)

(249)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(327)

(2,301)

(687)

(2,312)










NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$           8,161

$          15,096

$          64,787

$          79,374




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.32

$             0.39

$             2.85

$             3.30










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.06

0.08

0.12

0.08

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

0.32

-

0.32

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

(0.10)

(0.04)

(0.10)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.37

$             0.69

$             2.92

$             3.59




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$           9,947

$          15,712

$          92,677

$        104,135










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

-

7,002

OTHER INCOME, NET

(2)

(70)

(76)

(113)










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          11,204

$          24,491

$          95,243

$        112,915










EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$           6,993

$          11,302

$          81,716

$          98,332










DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,561

7,403

29,022

28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,521

4,335

13,287

10,617

     EBITDA

17,075

23,040

124,025

137,247










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

-

7,002

    SPECIAL ITEMS

1,259

8,849

2,642

8,893










EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          18,334

$          31,889

$        126,667

$        146,140



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.  

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments 












(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          16,608

$           (3,595)

$              880

$           (3,946)

$            9,947












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

792

330

137

-

1,259

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(28)

-

26

-

(2)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          17,372

$           (3,265)

$           1,043

$           (3,946)

$          11,204












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          14,862

$           (4,466)

$              395

$           (3,798)

$            6,993












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,610

985

2,549

417

7,561

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,737

602

690

(508)

2,521

     EBITDA

20,209

(2,879)

3,634

(3,889)

17,075












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

792

330

137

-

1,259

    SPECIAL ITEMS

792

330

137

-

1,259












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          21,001

$           (2,549)

$           3,771

$           (3,889)

$          18,334

% of Net Sales

11.8 %

-5.7 %

5.6 %


6.3 %












(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          16,599

$           (1,615)

$           4,014

$           (3,286)

$          15,712












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,452

395

-

-

1,847

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

OTHER INCOME, NET

(70)

-

-

-

(70)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          23,116

$              647

$           4,014

$           (3,286)

$          24,491












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          13,400

$           (2,848)

$           3,925

$           (3,175)

$          11,302












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,656

890

2,380

477

7,403

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,140

958

317

(80)

4,335

     EBITDA

20,196

(1,000)

6,622

(2,778)

23,040












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,452

395

-

-

1,847

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

    SPECIAL ITEMS

6,587

2,262

-

-

8,849












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          26,783

$            1,262

$           6,622

$           (2,778)

$          31,889

% of Net Sales

14.1 %

2.3 %

10.5 %


10.3 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.  

      

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments 












(In thousands)

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          71,327

$          17,343

$          19,944

$         (15,937)

$          92,677












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,276

1,108

258

-

2,642

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(93)

-

17

-

(76)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          72,510

$          18,451

$          20,219

$         (15,937)

$          95,243












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          62,856

$          14,678

$          20,006

$         (15,824)

$          81,716












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

13,877

3,424

9,966

1,755

29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE

9,345

3,279

2,306

(1,643)

13,287

     EBITDA

86,078

21,381

32,278

(15,712)

124,025












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,276

1,108

258

-

2,642

    SPECIAL ITEMS

1,276

1,108

258

-

2,642












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          87,354

$          22,489

$          32,536

$         (15,712)

$        126,667

% of Net Sales

11.8 %

6.7 %

11.5 %


9.3 %












(In thousands)

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          74,153

$          26,459

$          18,713

$         (15,190)

$        104,135












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,496

395

-

-

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

OTHER INCOME, NET

(113)

-

-

-

(113)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          80,671

$          28,721

$          18,713

$         (15,190)

$        112,915












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          67,439

$          26,047

$          20,103

$         (15,257)

$          98,332












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

14,075

2,973

9,557

1,693

28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE

7,816

2,312

804

(315)

10,617

     EBITDA

89,330

31,332

30,464

(13,879)

137,247












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,496

395

-

-

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

    SPECIAL ITEMS

6,631

2,262

-

-

8,893












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          95,961

$          33,594

$          30,464

$         (13,879)

$        146,140

% of Net Sales

12.8 %

9.6 %

11.3 %


10.7 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

   

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands)







DECEMBER


DECEMBER


2023


2022


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$         32,526


$         21,150







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

168,327


173,013

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,045


5,375

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

160,282


167,638







INVENTORIES

507,075


528,715

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,240


19,695

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,100


25,241







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

744,223


762,439







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

121,872


107,148

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

100,065


49,838

GOODWILL

134,729


132,087

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

92,308


100,504

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

40,533


33,658

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

24,050


41,745

OTHER ASSETS

35,267


27,510







TOTAL ASSETS

$    1,293,047


$    1,254,929














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$                    -


$         50,000

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,029


5,031

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

107,455


89,247

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

38,238


37,169

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

18,399


22,952

ACCRUED REBATES

42,278


37,381

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

29,561


31,361

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

63,303


49,990







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

304,263


323,131







LONG-TERM DEBT

151,182


184,589

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

88,974


40,709

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

72,013


63,305

OTHER LIABILITIES

25,742


22,157







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

642,174


633,891







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

635,064


610,020

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

15,809


11,018

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

650,873


621,038







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$    1,293,047


$    1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(In thousands)











TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$       34,352

$       55,435

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

29,022

28,298

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

28,996

17,691

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

OTHER

7,718

13,064

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

7,965

6,916

INVENTORY 

29,494

(67,495)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

19,645

(48,604)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(70)

(5,509)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(4,284)

(29,089)

OTHER

(8,578)

(5,242)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

144,260

(27,533)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(3,954)

(1,934)

CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

6,779

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(28,633)

(25,956)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

108

73

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(25,700)

(27,817)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(83,558)

111,307

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

-

(29,656)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(25,164)

(23,428)

DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(700)

-

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

-

(2,128)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(189)

(595)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(109,611)

55,500













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

2,427

(755)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

11,376

(605)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,150

21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$       32,526

$       21,150

