Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2023 Year-End Results

22 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $290.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $308.2 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $1.36 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.37 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $63.1 million or $2.85 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $64.8 million or $2.92 per diluted share and $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were disappointed in our results. Sales were down 1% in 2023, with the fourth quarter finishing softer than expected, down 5.7% from last year. As we look at our two end markets, we were very pleased with the continued solid performance in our Engineered Solutions business as we experienced strong growth with both new and existing customers. Meanwhile our aftermarket business experienced a challenging quarter, impacting our full-year performance especially when compared to records we set in 2022."
By segment, Vehicle Control sales declined 5.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year performance down 1.7% compared to 2022. The sales results in the quarter were due to a combination of modest changes to customer order patterns as well as general softness in the marketplace. While large customer POS trends were slightly positive early in the quarter, they weakened in December finishing roughly flat overall.
Turning to Temperature Control, weather patterns throughout the year created challenges for this highly seasonal category, with full-year sales down 3.8%. 2022 was the longest and hottest season on record, with full-year sales up 8.4% over the previous year, making for a difficult comparison. The first half of 2023 was unseasonably cool, and while it got quite hot across much of the country in the third quarter, it tends to be difficult to recover from a late start to the selling season. The fourth quarter itself was light, down 19.0%, though it is important to note with the seasonal demand over, it is always far and away our lowest sales quarter and can therefore be quite volatile.
Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to post strong numbers as sales increased 6.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.7% for the year. After several years of building out this new business, we officially launched it as its own operating segment at the start of 2023, and we are delighted to see the ongoing momentum. We are pleased with the overall traction to date in this segment and continue to believe we will be able to capitalize on new awards as well as introduce new products over time to broaden both new and existing customer opportunities.
Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 7.0%, vs. 8.2% in 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was 9.3% for the year compared to our guidance of approximately 9.5%. Lower sales volumes resulted in lower leverage of fixed costs, even though our pricing actions along with cost reduction initiatives have started to offset lingering inflationary pressures. Customer factoring program expense at $46.0 million was $14.0 million (110 basis points) higher in 2023. And while interest rates remain high, the general consensus is that they will begin to decline later in 2024.
From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At year-end, our inventory was $507.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022. Additionally, our total debt at year-end stood at $156.2 million as we paid down $83.6 million in the full year of 2023, ending with a net leverage ratio of 1.0X.
As we head into 2024, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales growth will be flat to low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%. We remind investors that as part of our distribution center expansion into Shawnee, KS, we will incur roughly $7-8 million of added costs in 2024 related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures related to the implementation of upgraded automation capabilities, as well as other equipment and racking, as we outfit the new DC.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Although the economic backdrop and various geopolitical risks may continue to create volatility in 2024, we are confident in the resiliency of our end markets. We are excited about the partial opening of our new distribution center in just a few months and full opening in 2025 that will expand our capacity and provide additional risk avoidance to our overall distribution footprint. We look to continue to find ways to even better service our customers as well as explore opportunities to partner together for growth in 2024 and well into the future. We thank our employees that make all of this possible."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'23 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9765 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-566-0878 (domestic) or 402-220-6925 (international).
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
NET SALES
|
$ 290,756
|
$ 308,199
|
$ 1,358,272
|
$ 1,371,815
|
COST OF SALES
|
209,226
|
218,635
|
969,446
|
989,276
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
81,530
|
89,564
|
388,826
|
382,539
|
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
70,326
|
72,075
|
293,583
|
276,626
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,259
|
1,847
|
2,642
|
1,891
|
OTHER INCOME, NET
|
2
|
70
|
76
|
113
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
9,947
|
15,712
|
92,677
|
104,135
|
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|
(433)
|
(75)
|
2,326
|
4,814
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
2,521
|
4,335
|
13,287
|
10,617
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
6,993
|
11,302
|
81,716
|
98,332
|
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
|
(288)
|
2,799
|
18,368
|
25,206
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
7,281
|
8,503
|
63,348
|
73,126
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(795)
|
(615)
|
(28,996)
|
(17,691)
|
NET EARNINGS
|
6,486
|
7,888
|
34,352
|
55,435
|
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
52
|
(45)
|
204
|
84
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
|
$ 6,434
|
$ 7,933
|
$ 34,148
|
$ 55,351
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 7,229
|
$ 8,548
|
$ 63,144
|
$ 73,042
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(795)
|
(615)
|
(28,996)
|
(17,691)
|
TOTAL
|
$ 6,434
|
$ 7,933
|
$ 34,148
|
$ 55,351
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 2.91
|
$ 3.37
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.04)
|
(0.03)
|
(1.34)
|
(0.82)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 1.57
|
$ 2.55
|
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 2.85
|
$ 3.30
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.03)
|
(0.03)
|
(1.31)
|
(0.80)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 1.54
|
$ 2.50
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
|
21,836,293
|
21,578,194
|
21,716,177
|
21,683,719
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
|
22,310,085
|
22,030,263
|
22,161,341
|
22,139,981
|
(a)
|
"SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
|
(In thousands)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and
|
Fuel Delivery)
|
$ 107,320
|
$ 116,091
|
$ 450,180
|
$ 454,571
|
Electrical and Safety
|
55,062
|
57,309
|
221,782
|
230,487
|
Wire sets and other
|
16,247
|
16,437
|
65,970
|
65,513
|
Vehicle Control
|
178,629
|
189,837
|
737,932
|
750,571
|
-
|
AC System Components
|
19,843
|
26,161
|
237,756
|
245,484
|
Other Thermal Components
|
24,788
|
28,960
|
99,998
|
105,753
|
Temperature Control
|
44,631
|
55,121
|
337,754
|
351,237
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
20,218
|
20,022
|
83,025
|
80,275
|
Construction / Agriculture
|
8,861
|
9,208
|
43,402
|
42,385
|
Light Vehicle
|
21,578
|
21,010
|
92,759
|
91,533
|
All Other
|
16,839
|
13,001
|
63,400
|
55,814
|
Engineered Solutions
|
67,496
|
63,241
|
282,586
|
270,007
|
Revenues
|
$ 290,756
|
$ 308,199
|
$ 1,358,272
|
$ 1,371,815
|
Gross Margin
|
Vehicle Control
|
$ 58,769
|
32.9 %
|
$ 62,765
|
33.1 %
|
$ 238,215
|
32.3 %
|
$ 232,267
|
30.9 %
|
Temperature Control
|
12,375
|
27.7 %
|
15,005
|
27.2 %
|
95,827
|
28.4 %
|
98,913
|
28.2 %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
10,386
|
15.4 %
|
11,794
|
18.6 %
|
54,784
|
19.4 %
|
51,359
|
19.0 %
|
All Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 81,530
|
28.0 %
|
$ 89,564
|
29.1 %
|
$ 388,826
|
28.6 %
|
$ 382,539
|
27.9 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
Vehicle Control
|
$ 41,397
|
23.2 %
|
$ 39,649
|
20.9 %
|
$ 165,705
|
22.5 %
|
$ 151,596
|
20.2 %
|
Temperature Control
|
15,640
|
35.0 %
|
14,358
|
26.0 %
|
77,376
|
22.9 %
|
70,192
|
20.0 %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
9,343
|
13.8 %
|
7,780
|
12.3 %
|
34,565
|
12.2 %
|
32,646
|
12.1 %
|
All Other
|
3,946
|
3,286
|
15,937
|
15,190
|
Subtotal
|
70,326
|
24.2 %
|
65,073
|
21.1 %
|
293,583
|
21.6 %
|
269,624
|
19.7 %
|
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
7,002
|
2.3 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
7,002
|
0.5 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
$ 70,326
|
24.2 %
|
$ 72,075
|
23.4 %
|
$ 293,583
|
21.6 %
|
$ 276,626
|
20.2 %
|
Operating Income
|
Vehicle Control
|
$ 17,372
|
9.7 %
|
$ 23,116
|
12.2 %
|
$ 72,510
|
9.8 %
|
$ 80,671
|
10.7 %
|
Temperature Control
|
(3,265)
|
-7.3 %
|
647
|
1.2 %
|
18,451
|
5.5 %
|
28,721
|
8.2 %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
1,043
|
1.5 %
|
4,014
|
6.3 %
|
20,219
|
7.2 %
|
18,713
|
6.9 %
|
All Other
|
(3,946)
|
(3,286)
|
(15,937)
|
(15,190)
|
Subtotal
|
$ 11,204
|
3.9 %
|
$ 24,491
|
7.9 %
|
$ 95,243
|
7.0 %
|
$ 112,915
|
8.2 %
|
Restructuring & Integration
|
(1,259)
|
-0.4 %
|
(1,847)
|
-0.6 %
|
(2,642)
|
-0.2 %
|
(1,891)
|
-0.1 %
|
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(7,002)
|
-2.3 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(7,002)
|
-0.5 %
|
Other Income, Net
|
2
|
0.0 %
|
70
|
0.0 %
|
76
|
0.0 %
|
113
|
0.0 %
|
Operating Income
|
$ 9,947
|
3.4 %
|
$ 15,712
|
5.1 %
|
$ 92,677
|
6.8 %
|
$ 104,135
|
7.6 %
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 7,229
|
$ 8,548
|
$ 63,144
|
$ 73,042
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,259
|
1,847
|
2,642
|
1,891
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
7,002
|
-
|
7,002
|
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
|
-
|
-
|
(312)
|
(249)
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
(327)
|
(2,301)
|
(687)
|
(2,312)
|
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 8,161
|
$ 15,096
|
$ 64,787
|
$ 79,374
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 2.85
|
$ 3.30
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
0.06
|
0.08
|
0.12
|
0.08
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
0.32
|
-
|
0.32
|
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
|
-
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
(0.01)
|
(0.10)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.10)
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 2.92
|
$ 3.59
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 9,947
|
$ 15,712
|
$ 92,677
|
$ 104,135
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,259
|
1,847
|
2,642
|
1,891
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
7,002
|
-
|
7,002
|
OTHER INCOME, NET
|
(2)
|
(70)
|
(76)
|
(113)
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 11,204
|
$ 24,491
|
$ 95,243
|
$ 112,915
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 6,993
|
$ 11,302
|
$ 81,716
|
$ 98,332
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
7,561
|
7,403
|
29,022
|
28,298
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
2,521
|
4,335
|
13,287
|
10,617
|
EBITDA
|
17,075
|
23,040
|
124,025
|
137,247
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,259
|
1,847
|
2,642
|
1,891
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
7,002
|
-
|
7,002
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
1,259
|
8,849
|
2,642
|
8,893
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 18,334
|
$ 31,889
|
$ 126,667
|
$ 146,140
|
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
|
(In thousands)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
|
Vehicle Control
|
Temperature Control
|
Engineered Solutions
|
All Other
|
Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 16,608
|
$ (3,595)
|
$ 880
|
$ (3,946)
|
$ 9,947
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
792
|
330
|
137
|
-
|
1,259
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
|
(28)
|
-
|
26
|
-
|
(2)
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 17,372
|
$ (3,265)
|
$ 1,043
|
$ (3,946)
|
$ 11,204
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 14,862
|
$ (4,466)
|
$ 395
|
$ (3,798)
|
$ 6,993
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
3,610
|
985
|
2,549
|
417
|
7,561
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
1,737
|
602
|
690
|
(508)
|
2,521
|
EBITDA
|
20,209
|
(2,879)
|
3,634
|
(3,889)
|
17,075
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
792
|
330
|
137
|
-
|
1,259
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
792
|
330
|
137
|
-
|
1,259
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 21,001
|
$ (2,549)
|
$ 3,771
|
$ (3,889)
|
$ 18,334
|
% of Net Sales
|
11.8 %
|
-5.7 %
|
5.6 %
|
6.3 %
|
(In thousands)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
|
Vehicle Control
|
Temperature Control
|
Engineered Solutions
|
All Other
|
Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 16,599
|
$ (1,615)
|
$ 4,014
|
$ (3,286)
|
$ 15,712
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,452
|
395
|
-
|
-
|
1,847
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
5,135
|
1,867
|
-
|
-
|
7,002
|
OTHER INCOME, NET
|
(70)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(70)
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 23,116
|
$ 647
|
$ 4,014
|
$ (3,286)
|
$ 24,491
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 13,400
|
$ (2,848)
|
$ 3,925
|
$ (3,175)
|
$ 11,302
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
3,656
|
890
|
2,380
|
477
|
7,403
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
3,140
|
958
|
317
|
(80)
|
4,335
|
EBITDA
|
20,196
|
(1,000)
|
6,622
|
(2,778)
|
23,040
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,452
|
395
|
-
|
-
|
1,847
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
5,135
|
1,867
|
-
|
-
|
7,002
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
6,587
|
2,262
|
-
|
-
|
8,849
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 26,783
|
$ 1,262
|
$ 6,622
|
$ (2,778)
|
$ 31,889
|
% of Net Sales
|
14.1 %
|
2.3 %
|
10.5 %
|
10.3 %
|
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
|
(In thousands)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
|
Vehicle Control
|
Temperature Control
|
Engineered Solutions
|
All Other
|
Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 71,327
|
$ 17,343
|
$ 19,944
|
$ (15,937)
|
$ 92,677
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,276
|
1,108
|
258
|
-
|
2,642
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
|
(93)
|
-
|
17
|
-
|
(76)
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 72,510
|
$ 18,451
|
$ 20,219
|
$ (15,937)
|
$ 95,243
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 62,856
|
$ 14,678
|
$ 20,006
|
$ (15,824)
|
$ 81,716
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
13,877
|
3,424
|
9,966
|
1,755
|
29,022
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
9,345
|
3,279
|
2,306
|
(1,643)
|
13,287
|
EBITDA
|
86,078
|
21,381
|
32,278
|
(15,712)
|
124,025
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,276
|
1,108
|
258
|
-
|
2,642
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
1,276
|
1,108
|
258
|
-
|
2,642
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 87,354
|
$ 22,489
|
$ 32,536
|
$ (15,712)
|
$ 126,667
|
% of Net Sales
|
11.8 %
|
6.7 %
|
11.5 %
|
9.3 %
|
(In thousands)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
|
Vehicle Control
|
Temperature Control
|
Engineered Solutions
|
All Other
|
Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 74,153
|
$ 26,459
|
$ 18,713
|
$ (15,190)
|
$ 104,135
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,496
|
395
|
-
|
-
|
1,891
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
5,135
|
1,867
|
-
|
-
|
7,002
|
OTHER INCOME, NET
|
(113)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(113)
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 80,671
|
$ 28,721
|
$ 18,713
|
$ (15,190)
|
$ 112,915
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 67,439
|
$ 26,047
|
$ 20,103
|
$ (15,257)
|
$ 98,332
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
14,075
|
2,973
|
9,557
|
1,693
|
28,298
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
7,816
|
2,312
|
804
|
(315)
|
10,617
|
EBITDA
|
89,330
|
31,332
|
30,464
|
(13,879)
|
137,247
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
1,496
|
395
|
-
|
-
|
1,891
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
5,135
|
1,867
|
-
|
-
|
7,002
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
6,631
|
2,262
|
-
|
-
|
8,893
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 95,961
|
$ 33,594
|
$ 30,464
|
$ (13,879)
|
$ 146,140
|
% of Net Sales
|
12.8 %
|
9.6 %
|
11.3 %
|
10.7 %
|
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
DECEMBER
|
DECEMBER
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
$ 32,526
|
$ 21,150
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
|
168,327
|
173,013
|
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
|
8,045
|
5,375
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
|
160,282
|
167,638
|
INVENTORIES
|
507,075
|
528,715
|
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
|
18,240
|
19,695
|
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
26,100
|
25,241
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
744,223
|
762,439
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
121,872
|
107,148
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
100,065
|
49,838
|
GOODWILL
|
134,729
|
132,087
|
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
|
92,308
|
100,504
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
40,533
|
33,658
|
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
|
24,050
|
41,745
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
35,267
|
27,510
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,293,047
|
$ 1,254,929
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
|
$ -
|
$ 50,000
|
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
|
5,029
|
5,031
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
107,455
|
89,247
|
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
|
38,238
|
37,169
|
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
|
18,399
|
22,952
|
ACCRUED REBATES
|
42,278
|
37,381
|
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
|
29,561
|
31,361
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
63,303
|
49,990
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
304,263
|
323,131
|
LONG-TERM DEBT
|
151,182
|
184,589
|
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
|
88,974
|
40,709
|
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
|
72,013
|
63,305
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
25,742
|
22,157
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
642,174
|
633,891
|
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
635,064
|
610,020
|
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
15,809
|
11,018
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
650,873
|
621,038
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 1,293,047
|
$ 1,254,929
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
NET EARNINGS
|
$ 34,352
|
$ 55,435
|
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
|
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
29,022
|
28,298
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
|
28,996
|
17,691
|
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
|
-
|
7,002
|
OTHER
|
7,718
|
13,064
|
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
|
7,965
|
6,916
|
INVENTORY
|
29,494
|
(67,495)
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
19,645
|
(48,604)
|
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
(70)
|
(5,509)
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
(4,284)
|
(29,089)
|
OTHER
|
(8,578)
|
(5,242)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
144,260
|
(27,533)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
|
(3,954)
|
(1,934)
|
CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION
|
6,779
|
-
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
(28,633)
|
(25,956)
|
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
108
|
73
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(25,700)
|
(27,817)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
|
(83,558)
|
111,307
|
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
|
-
|
(29,656)
|
DIVIDENDS PAID
|
(25,164)
|
(23,428)
|
DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
(700)
|
-
|
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
|
-
|
(2,128)
|
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
(189)
|
(595)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
(109,611)
|
55,500
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
2,427
|
(755)
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
11,376
|
(605)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
|
21,150
|
21,755
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
|
$ 32,526
|
$ 21,150
