Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2023 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $290.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $308.2 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $7.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $1.36 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.37 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $63.1 million or $2.85 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $64.8 million or $2.92 per diluted share and $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were disappointed in our results. Sales were down 1% in 2023, with the fourth quarter finishing softer than expected, down 5.7% from last year. As we look at our two end markets, we were very pleased with the continued solid performance in our Engineered Solutions business as we experienced strong growth with both new and existing customers. Meanwhile our aftermarket business experienced a challenging quarter, impacting our full-year performance especially when compared to records we set in 2022."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales declined 5.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year performance down 1.7% compared to 2022. The sales results in the quarter were due to a combination of modest changes to customer order patterns as well as general softness in the marketplace. While large customer POS trends were slightly positive early in the quarter, they weakened in December finishing roughly flat overall.

Turning to Temperature Control, weather patterns throughout the year created challenges for this highly seasonal category, with full-year sales down 3.8%. 2022 was the longest and hottest season on record, with full-year sales up 8.4% over the previous year, making for a difficult comparison. The first half of 2023 was unseasonably cool, and while it got quite hot across much of the country in the third quarter, it tends to be difficult to recover from a late start to the selling season. The fourth quarter itself was light, down 19.0%, though it is important to note with the seasonal demand over, it is always far and away our lowest sales quarter and can therefore be quite volatile.

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to post strong numbers as sales increased 6.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.7% for the year. After several years of building out this new business, we officially launched it as its own operating segment at the start of 2023, and we are delighted to see the ongoing momentum. We are pleased with the overall traction to date in this segment and continue to believe we will be able to capitalize on new awards as well as introduce new products over time to broaden both new and existing customer opportunities.

Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 7.0%, vs. 8.2% in 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was 9.3% for the year compared to our guidance of approximately 9.5%. Lower sales volumes resulted in lower leverage of fixed costs, even though our pricing actions along with cost reduction initiatives have started to offset lingering inflationary pressures. Customer factoring program expense at $46.0 million was $14.0 million (110 basis points) higher in 2023. And while interest rates remain high, the general consensus is that they will begin to decline later in 2024.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At year-end, our inventory was $507.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022. Additionally, our total debt at year-end stood at $156.2 million as we paid down $83.6 million in the full year of 2023, ending with a net leverage ratio of 1.0X.

As we head into 2024, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales growth will be flat to low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%. We remind investors that as part of our distribution center expansion into Shawnee, KS, we will incur roughly $7-8 million of added costs in 2024 related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures related to the implementation of upgraded automation capabilities, as well as other equipment and racking, as we outfit the new DC.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Although the economic backdrop and various geopolitical risks may continue to create volatility in 2024, we are confident in the resiliency of our end markets. We are excited about the partial opening of our new distribution center in just a few months and full opening in 2025 that will expand our capacity and provide additional risk avoidance to our overall distribution footprint. We look to continue to find ways to even better service our customers as well as explore opportunities to partner together for growth in 2024 and well into the future. We thank our employees that make all of this possible."

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'23 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9765 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-566-0878 (domestic) or 402-220-6925 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















































THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$ 290,756



$ 308,199



$ 1,358,272



$ 1,371,815



























COST OF SALES

209,226



218,635



969,446



989,276



























GROSS PROFIT

81,530



89,564



388,826



382,539



























SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

70,326



72,075



293,583



276,626

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259



1,847



2,642



1,891

OTHER INCOME, NET

2



70



76



113



























OPERATING INCOME

9,947



15,712



92,677



104,135



























OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(433)



(75)



2,326



4,814



























INTEREST EXPENSE

2,521



4,335



13,287



10,617



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

6,993



11,302



81,716



98,332



























PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

(288)



2,799



18,368



25,206



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

7,281



8,503



63,348



73,126



























LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(795)



(615)



(28,996)



(17,691)



























NET EARNINGS

6,486



7,888



34,352



55,435



























NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 52



(45)



204



84



























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 6,434



$ 7,933



$ 34,148



$ 55,351





















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 7,229



$ 8,548



$ 63,144



$ 73,042

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(795)



(615)



(28,996)



(17,691)

TOTAL

$ 6,434



$ 7,933



$ 34,148



$ 55,351





















































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.33



$ 0.40



$ 2.91



$ 3.37

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.03)



(1.34)



(0.82)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.29



$ 0.37



$ 1.57



$ 2.55





















































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.32



$ 0.39



$ 2.85



$ 3.30

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.03)



(0.03)



(1.31)



(0.80)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.29



$ 0.36



$ 1.54



$ 2.50





















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,836,293



21,578,194



21,716,177



21,683,719

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,310,085



22,030,263



22,161,341



22,139,981







(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit

























(In thousands)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and























Fuel Delivery)

$ 107,320



$ 116,091



$ 450,180



$ 454,571

Electrical and Safety

55,062



57,309



221,782



230,487

Wire sets and other

16,247



16,437



65,970



65,513

Vehicle Control

178,629



189,837



737,932



750,571











-













AC System Components

19,843



26,161



237,756



245,484

Other Thermal Components

24,788



28,960



99,998



105,753

Temperature Control

44,631



55,121



337,754



351,237



























Commercial Vehicle

20,218



20,022



83,025



80,275

Construction / Agriculture

8,861



9,208



43,402



42,385

Light Vehicle

21,578



21,010



92,759



91,533

All Other

16,839



13,001



63,400



55,814

Engineered Solutions

67,496



63,241



282,586



270,007



























Revenues

$ 290,756



$ 308,199



$ 1,358,272



$ 1,371,815



























Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 58,769 32.9 %

$ 62,765 33.1 %

$ 238,215 32.3 %

$ 232,267 30.9 % Temperature Control

12,375 27.7 %

15,005 27.2 %

95,827 28.4 %

98,913 28.2 % Engineered Solutions

10,386 15.4 %

11,794 18.6 %

54,784 19.4 %

51,359 19.0 % All Other

-



-



-



-

Gross Margin

$ 81,530 28.0 %

$ 89,564 29.1 %

$ 388,826 28.6 %

$ 382,539 27.9 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 41,397 23.2 %

$ 39,649 20.9 %

$ 165,705 22.5 %

$ 151,596 20.2 % Temperature Control

15,640 35.0 %

14,358 26.0 %

77,376 22.9 %

70,192 20.0 % Engineered Solutions

9,343 13.8 %

7,780 12.3 %

34,565 12.2 %

32,646 12.1 % All Other

3,946



3,286



15,937



15,190

Subtotal

70,326 24.2 %

65,073 21.1 %

293,583 21.6 %

269,624 19.7 % Customer Bankruptcy Charge

- 0.0 %

7,002 2.3 %

- 0.0 %

7,002 0.5 % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 70,326 24.2 %

$ 72,075 23.4 %

$ 293,583 21.6 %

$ 276,626 20.2 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 17,372 9.7 %

$ 23,116 12.2 %

$ 72,510 9.8 %

$ 80,671 10.7 % Temperature Control

(3,265) -7.3 %

647 1.2 %

18,451 5.5 %

28,721 8.2 % Engineered Solutions

1,043 1.5 %

4,014 6.3 %

20,219 7.2 %

18,713 6.9 % All Other

(3,946)



(3,286)



(15,937)



(15,190)

Subtotal

$ 11,204 3.9 %

$ 24,491 7.9 %

$ 95,243 7.0 %

$ 112,915 8.2 % Restructuring & Integration

(1,259) -0.4 %

(1,847) -0.6 %

(2,642) -0.2 %

(1,891) -0.1 % Customer Bankruptcy Charge

- 0.0 %

(7,002) -2.3 %

- 0.0 %

(7,002) -0.5 % Other Income, Net

2 0.0 %

70 0.0 %

76 0.0 %

113 0.0 % Operating Income

$ 9,947 3.4 %

$ 15,712 5.1 %

$ 92,677 6.8 %

$ 104,135 7.6 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures



















(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 7,229

$ 8,548

$ 63,144

$ 73,042





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

-

7,002

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(312)

(249)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(327)

(2,301)

(687)

(2,312)





















NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 8,161

$ 15,096

$ 64,787

$ 79,374









































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.32

$ 0.39

$ 2.85

$ 3.30





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.06

0.08

0.12

0.08

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

0.32

-

0.32

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

(0.10)

(0.04)

(0.10)





















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.37

$ 0.69

$ 2.92

$ 3.59









































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 9,947

$ 15,712

$ 92,677

$ 104,135





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

-

7,002

OTHER INCOME, NET

(2)

(70)

(76)

(113)





















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 11,204

$ 24,491

$ 95,243

$ 112,915





















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 6,993

$ 11,302

$ 81,716

$ 98,332





















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,561

7,403

29,022

28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,521

4,335

13,287

10,617

EBITDA

17,075

23,040

124,025

137,247





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,259

1,847

2,642

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

7,002

-

7,002

SPECIAL ITEMS

1,259

8,849

2,642

8,893





















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 18,334

$ 31,889

$ 126,667

$ 146,140









MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 16,608

$ (3,595)

$ 880

$ (3,946)

$ 9,947

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

792

330

137

-

1,259

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(28)

-

26

-

(2)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,372

$ (3,265)

$ 1,043

$ (3,946)

$ 11,204

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 14,862

$ (4,466)

$ 395

$ (3,798)

$ 6,993

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,610

985

2,549

417

7,561

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,737

602

690

(508)

2,521

EBITDA

20,209

(2,879)

3,634

(3,889)

17,075

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

792

330

137

-

1,259

SPECIAL ITEMS

792

330

137

-

1,259

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 21,001

$ (2,549)

$ 3,771

$ (3,889)

$ 18,334

% of Net Sales

11.8 %

-5.7 %

5.6 %





6.3 %

























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 16,599

$ (1,615)

$ 4,014

$ (3,286)

$ 15,712

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,452

395

-

-

1,847

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

OTHER INCOME, NET

(70)

-

-

-

(70)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 23,116

$ 647

$ 4,014

$ (3,286)

$ 24,491

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 13,400

$ (2,848)

$ 3,925

$ (3,175)

$ 11,302

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,656

890

2,380

477

7,403

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,140

958

317

(80)

4,335

EBITDA

20,196

(1,000)

6,622

(2,778)

23,040

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,452

395

-

-

1,847

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

SPECIAL ITEMS

6,587

2,262

-

-

8,849

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 26,783

$ 1,262

$ 6,622

$ (2,778)

$ 31,889

% of Net Sales

14.1 %

2.3 %

10.5 %





10.3 %









MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments























(In thousands)

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 71,327

$ 17,343

$ 19,944

$ (15,937)

$ 92,677

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,276

1,108

258

-

2,642

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(93)

-

17

-

(76)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 72,510

$ 18,451

$ 20,219

$ (15,937)

$ 95,243

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 62,856

$ 14,678

$ 20,006

$ (15,824)

$ 81,716

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

13,877

3,424

9,966

1,755

29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE

9,345

3,279

2,306

(1,643)

13,287

EBITDA

86,078

21,381

32,278

(15,712)

124,025

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,276

1,108

258

-

2,642

SPECIAL ITEMS

1,276

1,108

258

-

2,642

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 87,354

$ 22,489

$ 32,536

$ (15,712)

$ 126,667

% of Net Sales

11.8 %

6.7 %

11.5 %





9.3 %

























(In thousands)

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 74,153

$ 26,459

$ 18,713

$ (15,190)

$ 104,135

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,496

395

-

-

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

OTHER INCOME, NET

(113)

-

-

-

(113)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 80,671

$ 28,721

$ 18,713

$ (15,190)

$ 112,915

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 67,439

$ 26,047

$ 20,103

$ (15,257)

$ 98,332

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

14,075

2,973

9,557

1,693

28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE

7,816

2,312

804

(315)

10,617

EBITDA

89,330

31,332

30,464

(13,879)

137,247

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,496

395

-

-

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

5,135

1,867

-

-

7,002

SPECIAL ITEMS

6,631

2,262

-

-

8,893

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 95,961

$ 33,594

$ 30,464

$ (13,879)

$ 146,140

% of Net Sales

12.8 %

9.6 %

11.3 %





10.7 %









MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)















DECEMBER





DECEMBER



2023





2022



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ 32,526





$ 21,150













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

168,327





173,013 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,045





5,375 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

160,282





167,638













INVENTORIES

507,075





528,715 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,240





19,695 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,100





25,241













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

744,223





762,439













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

121,872





107,148 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

100,065





49,838 GOODWILL

134,729





132,087 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

92,308





100,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

40,533





33,658 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

24,050





41,745 OTHER ASSETS

35,267





27,510













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,293,047





$ 1,254,929



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ -





$ 50,000 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT 5,029





5,031 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

107,455





89,247 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

38,238





37,169 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

18,399





22,952 ACCRUED REBATES

42,278





37,381 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

29,561





31,361 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

63,303





49,990













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

304,263





323,131













LONG-TERM DEBT

151,182





184,589 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

88,974





40,709 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

72,013





63,305 OTHER LIABILITIES

25,742





22,157













TOTAL LIABILITIES

642,174





633,891













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

635,064





610,020 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

15,809





11,018 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

650,873





621,038













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,293,047





$ 1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)























TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 34,352



$ 55,435

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 29,022



28,298

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 28,996



17,691

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE -



7,002

OTHER 7,718



13,064

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 7,965



6,916

INVENTORY 29,494



(67,495)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 19,645



(48,604)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (70)



(5,509)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (4,284)



(29,089)

OTHER (8,578)



(5,242)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 144,260



(27,533)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (3,954)



(1,934)

CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION 6,779



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (28,633)



(25,956)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 108



73

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (25,700)



(27,817)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT (83,558)



111,307

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK -



(29,656)

DIVIDENDS PAID (25,164)



(23,428)

DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (700)



-

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS -



(2,128)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (189)



(595)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (109,611)



55,500

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 2,427



(755)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 11,376



(605)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,150



21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 32,526



$ 21,150

