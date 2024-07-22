Standard Motor Products Introduces 335 New Numbers

Key Takeaways

- Fuel Injection is one of several engine system categories that see continued expansion

- Standard® has introduced 25 new ABS Sensors and eight Park Assist Cameras for import and domestic vehicles

- Four Seasons® has introduced new numbers in key categories like Hose Assemblies, Reman Compressors and Air Door Actuators

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce that it has released 335 new part numbers in its July new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 115 distinct product categories and 182 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

As part of Standard's dedication to expanding its product offering for advanced internal combustion engines (ICE), the Standard® Fuel Injection program sees the introduction of seven New Fuel Injectors, adding coverage for applications like the 2020-14 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2023-21 Hyundai Santa Fe, as well as Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pumps for BMW and Hyundai vehicles. Standard's industry-leading line of Electronic Throttle Bodies expands with seven new numbers, adding coverage for the 2023-20 Hyundai Palisade and 2022-20 Kia Telluride, 2023-16 Volvo vehicles, 2023-19 Jeep Cherokee and more. The Standard® Emission Control program expands with the addition of Air Pumps for Audi and Volkswagen vehicles, and Canister Purge Solenoids for the 2020-18 Ford F-150, 2024-19 Lexus UX250h and more. Additionally, Oil Pump Solenoids are now available for the 2023-21 Ford Bronco and F-150, and Oil Filter Housing Assemblies are new for Audi, Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan and Infiniti vehicles.

Standard® is committed to regularly releasing new components that may need to be replaced in the event of a collision. As part of Standard's Collision Repair program, the Standard® ADAS Program sees expansion, with eight Park Assist Cameras added for popular applications like the 2023-20 Chevrolet Silverado, 2023-20 Toyota Camry and 2023-21 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Nine Park Assist Cameras were also added, as well as fourteen Parking Brake Actuators adding coverage for Ford, Chrysler and Subaru applications. A total of 25 ABS Speed Sensors have been introduced covering nearly 4.5 million vehicles.

Four Seasons® has introduced 44 new part numbers in its July announcement. Included in this release are 21 new Hose Assemblies with domestic and import coverage for over 2.9 million vehicles. New additions to this category include Discharge and Suction Lines for the 2023-20 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra as well as the 2022-18 Jeep Compass. Suction and Liquid Lines are now available for the 2021-15 Jeep Renegade and 2018-16 Fiat 500X. Reman Compressors are new for over 2 million General Motors SUVs, as well as the 2016-14 Ford F-150 and Mitsubishi vehicles like the 2017-08 Outlander. Additional categories that see expansion include Air Door Actuators, New Compressors, and Heater Valves.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "With the introduction of 335 new numbers to our Standard® and Four Seasons® product lines comes added coverage for millions of additional vehicles in over 100 product categories. In addition to continued expansion, we remain committed to providing technicians with the best-performing replacement parts in the industry.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

