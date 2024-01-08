Standard Motor Products Pro Training Power Hour 2024 Schedule Announced

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is proud to announce the 2024 Pro Training Power Hour schedule. Standard® Pro Training Power Hour is a free, live-virtual technical series designed for professional technicians, shop owners, and aspiring technicians. It is part of Standard's award-winning Pro Training training program, which also includes Standard® Pro Training Live-Virtual and On-Site training sessions, an On-Demand library, and a Masters Series.

Standard® Pro Training Power Hour
Each Power Hour session delivers comprehensive, in-depth technical information on key Standard® or Four Seasons® categories. The sessions are held on Wednesdays at 12:15pm Eastern (EST) on a monthly basis. The next Power Hour session is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, covering Fuel Injection Diagnostic Tips.

2024 Pro Training Power Hour Schedule

  • January 10 – Fuel Injection Diagnostic Tips
  • February 14 – Servicing Today's Emission Systems
  • March 13 – AC Service with Kits
  • April 10 – AC Compressor Installation Tips
  • May 8 – Cam and Crank Sensor Diagnostics
  • June 12 – Servicing VVT Systems
  • July 10 – Servicing Fan Clutches
  • August 7 – Electronic Throttle Body Diagnostics
  • September 11 – Diagnosing Modern Ignition Systems
  • October 9 – Servicing Blower Motors
  • November 13 – ADAS Service Tips
  • December 11 – ABS Speed Sensor Technology

For more information, visit www.ProTrainingPowerHour.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. SMP manufactures and distributes premium replacement parts for its customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while providing customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by its Engineered Solutions segment. SMP is a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into the company and selective acquisitions that serve to make its core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

