Standard Motor Products Receives General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is proud to announce that its Reynosa, Mexico facility has been awarded General Motors' Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year. Each year, General Motors recognizes top-performing supplier manufacturing locations. Suppliers who achieve the Supplier Quality Excellence Award have met stringent quality performance criteria and have demonstrated trust and transparency while working towards shared goals.

The General Motors Supplier Excellence Award is presented to an exclusive group of suppliers who have invested in cutting-edge technology and performed flawlessly in all aspects of their operations. To receive the award, suppliers must show an on-time delivery score of 100%, and be in full compliance with contracted production rates and GM's standards. Suppliers must also meet expectations for safety and, most importantly, achieve a score of zero defects through their operations.

The prestigious award was presented to Standard Motor Products de Mexico's Manufacturing facility in Reynosa, Mexico. This state-of-the-art IATF 16949 and ISO 9001-certified facility produces automotive and heavy-duty components for aftermarket and original equipment customers. SMP's original equipment-focused segment, Engineered Solutions, is a leading innovator and supplier providing custom solutions to on-highway and off-highway vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

"For the fifth consecutive year, we are unbelievably proud to accept General Motors' Supplier Quality Excellence Award," said Dale Burks, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SMP. "Providing our partners with the highest level of quality and service is paramount to us, and this award is a testament to our unyielding commitment."

About SMP® Engineered Solutions

SMP Engineered Solutions offers a wide range of custom-designed vehicle control and thermal management products. Offering an extensive portfolio of adaptable products covering a range of applications, SMP Engineered Solutions is supported by a global resource network, strategically positioned to provide unique solutions to a wide-range customer base. The division serves vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diversified end markets for on- and off-highway applications. To learn more, visit SMPEngineeredSolutions.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

