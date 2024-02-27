Standard Motor Products Releases 118 Numbers in February Announcement

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 14:52 ET

Key Takeaways

  • Advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) categories like variable valve timing, fuel injection and ignition have seen added coverage with this release
  • Standard's industry-leading Emission Control program continues to grow, with coverage added in EVAP, EGR, and Crankcase Ventilation categories
  • Seven Park Assist Cameras and six Park Assist Sensors have been added to Standard's ADAS program

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) is pleased to announce the introduction of 118 new part numbers in its February new number announcement. This recent release provides new coverage in 57 distinct product categories and 55 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

SMP is pleased to announce the introduction of 118 new part numbers in its February new number announcement.
In coming years, advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) categories will see continued growth. Standard® introduced VVT Sprockets for Subaru, Hyundai and Kia vehicles through 2023 and VVT Solenoids for Mitsubishi vehicles through 2022. Ignition Coils have been released for Mercedes-Benz cars through 2023, and new Electronic Throttle Bodies are available for Hyundai and Kia vehicles like the 2016-13 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Adding to Standard's extensive Fuel Injection program, several Injectors and related parts were also introduced. Additionally, Active Grille Shutters have been introduced the 2023-20 Subaru Outback and Legacy.

Standard's Emission Control program continues to grow. Multiple EGR Tubes have been added, with coverage for 3.3 million late-model import and domestic vehicles, including the 2023-18 Ford F-150 and 2023-17 Kia Rio. Crankcase Ventilation Filters are now available for 2019-16 Ford Super Duty trucks. Canister Purge Valves have also been released for popular import vehicles like the 2024-20 Hyundai Palisade. Engine Oil Separators have been added for Ford vehicles, and Fuel Vapor Canisters and Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps are also new for popular import and domestic vehicles. Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses are new for nearly 1.4 million Toyota, Lexus, and Ford vehicles.

Electronic vehicle safety systems become more complex with each passing year, and Standard® is committed to releasing new coverage in these high-tech categories. Seven Park Assist Cameras were released adding new coverage for many popular import vehicles. Additionally, six Park Assist Sensors have been introduced, offering coverage through 2023. Several ABS Sensors were added to Standard's industry-leading ABS Sensor program, providing coverage for General Motors, Lexus, and Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators have been added for popular vehicles like 2023-21 Ford Transit vans and the 2020-15 Jeep Renegade.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "This latest release adds coverage throughout many of our key categories, providing our trusted partners with the late-model import and domestic coverage they're looking for. When OE fails, technicians can trust Standard® for the highest-quality and best-performing parts available."

All new applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

