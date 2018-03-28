Standard Motor Products to Award Three $5,000 Scholarships During Blue Streak® "Stronger Than Ever" Automotive Scholarship Contest

Students can enter by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program. Complete rules and competition information can be found at BlueStreakScholarship.com.

Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, commented on the news, stating, "With the return of the Blue Streak 'Stronger Than Ever' Automotive Scholarship Contest, we are pleased to add a third $5,000 scholarship to further support future technicians."

Blue Streak® has a long history of providing professional automotive technicians with premium-quality replacement parts. Today, Blue Streak is stronger and more durable than ever. With parts that are made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak gives today's technicians durability for miles.

About SMP:

SMP® supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-to-award-three-5000-scholarships-during-blue-streak-stronger-than-ever-automotive-scholarship-contest-300614980.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smpcorp.com

