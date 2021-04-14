Standard Textile Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

CINCINNATI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces, and the economy.

"I am very proud that Standard Textile has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. In 2020, during a year of uncertainty, our leadership team and associates came together as a One Standard team to ensure our communities had continuous access to essential supplies needed to safeguard the health of clinicians, patients, and their families," said Gary Heiman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Textile. "This recognition speaks to the team's extraordinary commitment to doing what is best for our customers and our communities."

In March 2020, Standard Textile restructured its global supply chain to provide support for America's frontline medical workers, leading an urgent charge to increase production of PPE (personal protective equipment) in order to provide hospitals and healthcare workers in the United States with additional protection against COVID-19. A collaboration between the company's research and development laboratory, and its operations in Thomaston, Georgia and Union, South Carolina, resulted in rapidly developing a unique American version of a liquid-resistant, breathable, and reusable cover gown for healthcare workers. In March 2021, Standard Textile was presented with the "Best Health Care and Medical Innovation" Award by Ohio Business Magazine in recognition of this effort.

During the fall of 2020, Standard Textile launched a national program to combat homelessness called Standard Textile Cares. The company is partnering with non-profit organizations across the U.S. that provide mobile shower services to people living either on the streets or in insufficient housing, with a goal of supporting 80,000 showers by the end of 2021.

Applicants for the Best Managed Companies program are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. Standard Textile joins a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit www.standardtextile.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

Contact:

Judy Sroufe

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Standard Textile

One Knollcrest Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45237

(513) 238-0592

www.standardtextile.com

SOURCE Standard Textile

Related Links

http://www.standardtextile.com

