Standard Textile Recognized as a US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner

CINCINNATI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard winner. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

Standard Textile was named US Best Managed Company for fourth consecutive year.

"We're honored to be named a US Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year and be among the 34 Gold Winners for 2024. The rigorous application process each year allows us to reflect on what sets us apart and how we should continually improve," said Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. "This award truly belongs to our entire organization, as it reflects the collective effort of every team member executing on our strategic vision. We're proud to stand out and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers."

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

