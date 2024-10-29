STANDEX ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CALL THIS MORNING TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS AND AMRAN/NARAYAN ACQUISITION

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) has announced that it will hold an investors' conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results as well as its acquisition of Amran Instrument Transformers and Narayan Powertech Pvt. Ltd. This call replaces the earnings call originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's first quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook, and key points regarding the acquisition.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, " Events and Presentations ," located at www.standex.com . A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation