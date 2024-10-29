STANDEX ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CALL THIS MORNING TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS AND AMRAN/NARAYAN ACQUISITION

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

Oct 29, 2024, 07:00 ET

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) has announced that it will hold an investors' conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results as well as its acquisition of Amran Instrument Transformers and Narayan Powertech Pvt. Ltd. This call replaces the earnings call originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's first quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook, and key points regarding the acquisition.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

STANDEX ACQUIRES AMRAN INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMERS AND NARAYAN POWERTECH PVT., LTD.

STANDEX ACQUIRES AMRAN INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMERS AND NARAYAN POWERTECH PVT., LTD.

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that it has acquired, in separate transactions, privately-held US-based Amran...
STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics