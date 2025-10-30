STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

In Q1 FY26, Sales Increased 27.6% YOY to $217.4 Million; New Products Sales Grew >35% and Sales into Fast Growth Markets Contributed ~30% of Total Sales

Q1 FY26 GAAP Operating Margin of 13.6%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 19.1%, Up 210 bps YOY

Q1 FY26 Orders of ~$226 Million; Record Quarterly Order Intake

Electronics Book to Bill of 1.06; Record Amran/Narayan Group Sales of >$35 Million

Paid Down ~$8 Million of Debt in Q1 FY26; Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio Lowered to 2.4x

Raising FY26 Sales Outlook to >$110 Million Over FY25; Fast Growth Market Sales to Grow >45% and Exceed $270 Million; Plan to Release >15 New Products, Contributing ~300 bps of Growth

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Summary Financial Results - Total









($M except EPS and Dividends) 1Q26 1Q25 4Q25 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $217.4 $170.5 $222.0 27.6 % -2.1 % Operating Income – GAAP $29.6 $24.1 $34.7 23.0 % -14.7 % Operating Income – Adjusted $41.6 $29.0 $45.8 43.3 % -9.1 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 13.6 % 14.1 % 15.6 % - 50 bps - 200 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 19.1 % 17.0 % 20.6 % + 210 bps - 150 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops – GAAP $15.8 $18.2 $15.5 -13.0 % 2.0 % Net Income from Continuing Ops – Adjusted $24.0 $21.9 $27.5 9.9 % -12.7 %











EBITDA $39.7 $31.2 $45.2 27.3 % -12.2 % EBITDA margin 18.3 % 18.3 % 20.4 % 0 bps - 210 bps Adjusted EBITDA $47.1 $34.1 $51.6 38.2 % -8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.7 % 20.0 % 23.2 % + 170 bps - 150 bps











Diluted EPS – GAAP $1.25 $1.53 $1.23 -18.3 % 1.6 % Diluted EPS – Adjusted $1.99 $1.84 $2.28 8.2 % -12.7 % Dividends per Share $0.32 $0.30 $0.32 6.7 % 0.0 %











Free Cash Flow $10.4 $10.8 $24.9 -3.7 % -58.2 %











Net Debt to EBITDA 2.4x (0.1x) 2.6x NM -9.9 %

*Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS for all periods now also exclude amortization expense from acquired intangible assets.

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "Following record operating performance in fiscal year 2025, our fiscal first quarter performance provided a strong start to the fiscal year, positioning us well to surpass our previously provided outlook of greater than $100 million of incremental sales in fiscal year 2026. In the fiscal first quarter, we booked orders of $226 million, the highest quarterly order intake ever. On the top-line, sales increased 27.6% year-on-year to $217.4 million, comprised of a 7% contribution from new products and 30% contribution from sales into fast growth markets. We remain on track for organic growth in fiscal year 2026, primarily driven by new product launches, strong tailwinds in the electrical grid, defense and aviation end markets, and improving general industrial markets. Sales from fast growth markets, such as electrical grid, electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy, commercialization of space, and defense, totaled approximately $62 million in the fiscal first quarter and are now expected to exceed $270 million in fiscal year 2026.

Adjusted gross margin expanded 90 basis points year-on-year to 42.0%, and adjusted operating margin expanded 210 basis points year-on-year to 19.1%. These results reflect the continued evolution of our portfolio and continued focus on pricing disciplines and productivity actions. We paid down approximately $8 million of debt in the fiscal first quarter, and our net leverage ratio was reduced to 2.4x."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Outlook

In fiscal second quarter 2026, on a year-on-year basis, the Company expects significantly higher revenue, driven by mid-single-digit organic growth and the contribution from recent acquisitions, and similar adjusted operating margin due to higher growth investments and less favorable product mix.

On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue, primarily due to increased contribution from fast growth end markets and new product sales and realization of pricing initiatives. The Company expects slightly lower to similar adjusted operating margin due to increased investments in growth and less favorable product mix.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its fiscal year 2026 sales outlook. In fiscal year 2026, barring any unforeseen economic, global trade, or tariffs related disruptions, the Company now expects revenue to grow by over $110 million, versus the prior outlook calling for revenue to grow by over $100 million. Revenue growth expectations are primarily driven by mid-to-high-single-digit organic growth in Electronics, double-digit organic growth in Engineering Technologies, and the contribution from recent acquisitions. The Company plans to release over fifteen new products that it expects will contribute approximately 300 bps of incremental growth. Sales from fast growth markets are now expected to grow over 45% year-on-year and exceed $270 million. The Company expects continued adjusted operating margin expansion in fiscal year 2026.

First Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (51 % of sales; 61% of segment adjusted operating income)



1Q26 1Q25 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 110.6 77.7 42.2 % GAAP Operating Income 28.3 17.0 66.1 % GAAP Operating Margin % 25.6 21.9

Adjusted Operating Income* 31.9 18.4 73.0 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 28.8 23.7





* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q1 FY25 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $32.8 million or 42.2% year-on-year, reflecting a 45.5% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by an organic decline of 3.1% and a 0.1% impact from foreign currency. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $13.4 million or 73.0% year-on-year due to the contribution from the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, pricing and productivity initiatives, and product mix. In addition, the Company commenced operations at its greenfield site in Croatia serving electrical grid customers in Europe.

The segment had a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.06 in the fiscal first quarter, with orders of approximately $117 million. Organic orders were approximately $81 million, an increase of 7.6% year-on-year.

On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue, reflecting higher contribution from the core business, partially offset by lower Amran/Narayan Group sales due to holidays in India. The Company expects similar adjusted operating margin sequentially, primarily driven by product mix and continued strategic growth investments.

Engineering Technologies (14% of sales; 10% of segment adjusted operating income )



1Q26 1Q25 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue 29.9 20.5 45.6 % GAAP Operating Income 3.6 4.0 -9.8 % GAAP Operating Margin % 12.1 19.5

Adjusted Operating Income* 5.0 4.0 25.2 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 16.8 19.5



* Excludes the amortization of acquired backlog and acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $9.4 million or 45.6% year-on-year reflecting a 32.4% benefit from the McStarlite acquisition, organic growth of 12.7%, and a foreign currency benefit of 0.5%. Organic growth was driven by strong demand across space, defense, and aviation end markets. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.0 million or 25.2% year-on-year reflecting the contribution from the recent acquisition and higher volume.

In fiscal second quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue due to growth in new product sales and similar adjusted operating margin due to project mix.

Scientific (9% of sales; 10% of segment adjusted operating income)



1Q26 1Q25 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 19.5 17.7 9.9 % GAAP Operating Income 4.7 4.7 -1.5 % GAAP Operating Margin % 24.1 26.8

Adjusted Operating Income* 4.9 5.0 -1.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 25.3 28.3



* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q1 FY25 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $1.8 million or 9.9% year-on-year reflecting an 18.6% benefit from the Custom Biogenic Systems acquisition, partially offset by an organic decline of 8.7% from lower demand at academic and research institutions that were impacted by NIH funding cuts. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $0.1 million or 1.7% year-on-year due to an organic decline partially offset by contribution from the acquisition.

In fiscal second quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and slightly lower adjusted operating margin due to higher contribution from Custom Biogenic Systems and increased tariff costs.

Engraving (16% of sales; 13% of segment adjusted operating income)



1Q26 1Q25 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue 35.8 33.4 7.4 % GAAP Operating Income 6.5 5.8 12.2 % GAAP Operating Margin % 18.2 17.5

Adjusted Operating Income* 6.9 6.2 10.6 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 19.1 18.6











* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q1 FY25 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $2.5 million or 7.4% year-on-year reflecting organic growth of 5.6% from improved demand in Europe and a foreign currency benefit of 1.9%. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $0.7 million or 10.6% year-on-year due to higher sales and the realization of previously announced productivity initiatives and restructuring actions.

During the fiscal first quarter, the Company announced the closure of four sites, optimizing the footprint in the United Kingdom, U.S., Italy, and China. These actions are projected to yield approximately $5 million in annualized cost savings once fully implemented, and the Company expects to start realizing savings during the second half of fiscal year 2026. The segment is now substantially done with restructuring activities.

In fiscal second quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately lower revenue and slightly lower adjusted operating margin due to project timing.

Specialty Solutions (10% of sales; 6% of segment adjusted operating income)



1Q26 1Q25 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue 21.7 21.1 2.6 % Operating Income 2.9 3.5 -18.6 % Operating Margin % 13.3 16.8



Specialty Solutions revenue increased approximately $0.5 million or 2.6% year-on-year, reflecting slightly improved demand in the Hydraulics business. Operating income decreased approximately $0.7 million or 18.6% year-on-year.

In fiscal second quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and operating margin.

Capital Allocation

Interest: In fiscal second quarter 2026, the Company expects interest expense between $8 million and $8.5 million.

Share Repurchase: During the fiscal first quarter of 2026, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2026.

Capital Expenditures: In fiscal first quarter 2026, the Company's capital expenditures were $6.4 million compared to $6.7 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025. The Company expects fiscal year 2026 capital expenditures between $33 million and $38 million. Capital expenditures were $28.3 million in fiscal year 2025.

Dividend: On October 23, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable November 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 7, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of $446.0 million on September 30, 2025, compared to ($15.6) million at the end of fiscal first quarter 2025. Net (cash) debt for the first quarter of 2026 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $544.6 million and cash and equivalents of $98.7 million.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $16.8 million compared to $17.5 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $10.4 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $10.8 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)



2025



2024













Net sales

$ 217,431



170,464 Cost of sales



126,998



100,391 Gross profit



90,433



70,073













Selling, general and administrative expenses



50,129



41,043 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



- Restructuring costs



5,997



1,086 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,537



2,005 Acquisition related costs



136



1,840 Other operating (income) expense, net



-



-













Income from operations



29,634



24,099













Interest expense



8,912



977 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



(265)



(28) Total



8,647



949













Income from continuing operations before income taxes



20,987



23,150 Provision for income taxes



5,165



4,962 Net income from continuing operations



15,822



18,188













Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(27)



9













Net income



15,795



18,197 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



739



- Net income attributable to Standex International

$ 15,056



18,197













Basic earnings per share:











Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



- Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 1.26



1.54













Diluted earnings per share:











Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



- Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 1.25



1.53













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



12,013



11,787 Diluted



12,047



11,904

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















September 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2025



2025













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,653

$ 104,542 Accounts receivable, net



166,668



172,702 Inventories



135,777



129,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



86,475



73,641 Total current assets



487,573



480,879













Property, plant, equipment, net



159,596



160,364 Intangible assets, net



218,164



225,757 Goodwill



599,923



610,338 Deferred tax asset



11,522



11,971 Operating lease right-of-use asset



46,950



47,998 Other non-current assets



31,136



29,573 Total non-current assets



1,067,291



1,086,001













Total assets

$ 1,554,864

$ 1,566,880













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 87,704

$ 88,001 Accrued liabilities



66,654



63,204 Income taxes payable



15,339



15,770 Total current liabilities



169,697



166,975













Long-term debt



544,623



552,515 Operating lease long-term liabilities



38,399



40,057 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



67,337



67,743 Total non-current liabilities



650,359



660,315













Redeemable non-controlling interest



27,149



27,913













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



137,415



136,082 Retained earnings



1,138,071



1,126,851 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(179,185)



(164,765) Treasury shares



(430,618)



(428,467) Total stockholders' equity



707,659



711,677













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 1,554,864

$ 1,566,880

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30, (In thousands)



2025

2024















Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss)

$ 15,795 $ 18,197

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(27)

9

Income from continuing operations



15,822

18,188















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



9,817

7,061

Stock-based compensation



1,774

2,568

Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



149

(143)

Contributions to defined benefit plans



(1,285)

(3,379)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(9,469)

(6,748)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations



16,808

17,547

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations



18

26

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



16,826

17,573

Cash flows from investing activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(6,420)

(6,725)

Other investing activities



59

411

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations



(6,361)

(6,314)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations



-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(6,361)

(6,314)

Cash flows from financing activities











Payments of debt



(8,000)

-

Distribution to non-controlling interests



(725)

-

Cash dividend paid



(3,836)

(3,528)

Purchase of treasury stock and other



(4,072)

(4,381)

Activity under share-based payment plans



1,140

1,637

Net cash (used in) financing activities



(15,493)

(6,273)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(861)

5,395

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(5,889)

(10,381)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



104,542

154,203

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 98,653 $ 164,584



Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







September 30,

(In thousands)



2025



2024

Net Sales













Electronics

$ 110,553

$ 77,733

Engineering Technologies



29,894



20,530

Scientific



19,450



17,693

Engraving



35,840



33,363

Specialty Solutions



21,694



21,145

Total

$ 217,431

$ 170,464

















Income from operations













Electronics

$ 28,283

$ 17,027

Engineering Technologies



3,617



5,824

Scientific



4,678



4,749

Engraving



6,537



4,010

Specialty Solutions



2,889



3,548

Gain (loss) on sale of business



-



(1,086)

Restructuring



(5,997)



-

Acquisition related costs



(136)



(1,840)

Corporate



(10,237)



(8,133)

Other operating income (expense), net



-



-

Total

$ 29,634

$ 24,099



Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended











September 30,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2025



2024

% Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing

operations:















Net Sales

$ 217,431

$ 170,464

27.6 % Income from operations, as reported

$ 29,634

$ 24,099

23.0 %

Income from operations margin



13.6 %



14.1 %



Adjustments:

















Restructuring charges



5,997



1,086





Acquisition-related costs



433



1,840





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,537



2,005





Purchase accounting expenses



993



-



Adjusted income from operations

$ 41,594

$ 29,030

43.3 %

Adjusted income from operations margin



19.1 %



17.0 %





Interest and other income (expense), net



(8,647)



(949)





Provision for income taxes



(5,165)



(4,962)





Discrete and other tax items



-



(72)





Tax impact of above adjustments



(3,005)



(1,183)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted



24,777



21,864

13.3 %

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



739



-



Net income attributable to Standex International, as adjusted

$ 24,038

$ 21,864

9.9 %



















EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:















Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 15,822

$ 18,188

-13.0 %

Net income from continuing operations margin



7.3 %



10.7 %



Add back:

















Provision for income taxes



5,165



4,962





Interest expense



8,912



977





Depreciation and amortization



9,817



7,061



EBITDA

$ 39,716

$ 31,188

27.3 %

EBITDA Margin



18.3 %



18.3 %



Adjustments:

















Restructuring charges



5,997



1,086





Acquisition-related costs



433



1,840





Purchase accounting expenses



993



-



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47,139

$ 34,114

38.2 %







21.7 %



20.0 %























Free operating cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as

reported

$ 16,808

$ 17,547



Less: Capital expenditures



(6,420)



(6,725)



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 10,388

$ 10,822





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



September 30,









2025



2024

%

Change























Diluted earnings per share from net income attributable

to Standex, as reported

$ 1.25

$ 1.53

-18.3 %























Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



0.37



0.07







Acquisition-related costs



0.02



0.12







Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.29



0.13







Discrete tax items



-



(0.01)







Purchase accounting expenses



0.06



-





Diluted earnings per share from net income attributeable

to Standex, as adjusted

$ 1.99

$ 1.84

8.2 %



