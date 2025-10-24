STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 30, 2025 after the close of the market and will host its conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025.

On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's first quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Toll Free Dial-in number: 1-800-836-8184

International Dial-in number: 1-646-357-8785

Investors interested in viewing the slide presentation in conjunction with the live call should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.

The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after completion through November 6, 2025 at (888) 660-6345 (U.S.) or (646) 517-4150 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 33178#. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live call. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company's website.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

