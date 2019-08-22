Standex Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Monday, August 26, 2019 after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and Thomas DeByle, CFO, will review the Company's fourth quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global, multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics. For additional information, visit Standex's website at www.standex.com.

