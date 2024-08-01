STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

In Q4 FY24, Sales Declined 4.3% with Contributions from Acquisitions and Fast Growth Markets Partially Offsetting Organic Decline; Fast Growth Market Sales Increased ~13% YOY to $27 Million

Q4 FY24 GAAP Operating Margin of 15.1%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 16.0%, Up 60 bps Sequentially and YOY

Record Profit and Cash Generation in FY24: GAAP Gross Margin of 39.1%; Adjusted Gross Margin of 39.4%, up 90 bps YOY GAAP Operating Margin of 14.1%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 15.8%, up 60 bps YOY Free Cash Flow Generation of $73 Million

Continued Investments to Support Growth; R&D Spend Increased $3.3 Million to 2.8% of Sales in FY24

In FY25, Plan to Release Over a Dozen New Products, At Least One in Every Business, Contributing Over 100 bps of Growth; Fast Growth Market Sales Expected to Grow >20% and Exceed $110 million

Continued Improvement in General Market Conditions Expected to Lead to Healthier Backdrop for Growth in 2H FY25

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

($M except EPS and Dividends) 4Q24 4Q23 3Q24 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $180.2 $188.3 $177.3 -4.3 % 1.7 % Operating Income – GAAP $27.1 $28.5 $21.8 -4.7 % 24.3 % Operating Income – Adjusted $28.7 $29.1 $27.3 -1.0 % 5.1 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 15.1 % 15.1 % 12.3 % 0 bps + 280 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 16.0 % 15.4 % 15.4 % + 60 bps + 60 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops – GAAP $19.7 $20.2 $15.9 -2.5 % 23.5 % Net Income from Continuing Ops – Adjusted $20.9 $21.2 $20.7 -1.3 % 1.0 %











EBITDA $33.9 $35.6 $28.4 -4.9 % 19.3 % EBITDA margin 18.8 % 18.9 % 16.0 % - 10 bps + 280 bps Adjusted EBITDA $35.5 $36.2 $34.5 -2.0 % 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.7 % 19.2 % 19.5 % + 50 bps + 20 bps











Diluted EPS – GAAP $1.66 $1.68 $1.35 -1.2 % 23.0 % Diluted EPS – Adjusted $1.76 $1.76 $1.75 0.0 % 0.6 % Dividends per Share $0.30 $0.28 $0.30 7.1 % 0.0 %











Free Cash Flow $22.2 $32.8 $19.3 -32.3 % 15.3 % Net Debt to EBITDA 0.0x -0.2x 0.0x NM NM

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We concluded our fiscal year with yet another solid operational performance in the fourth quarter, which demonstrates the resilient character of our employees to adapt and execute on initiatives under our control, despite continued softness in general market conditions. Sales from fast growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grid, and the commercialization of space increased 13% year-on-year to $27 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2024. We achieved adjusted gross margin of 38.7% and adjusted operating margin of 16.0%, up 60 bps sequentially and year-on-year. Four of our business segments finished the quarter with operating margin above 20%. From a cash perspective, we generated free operating cash flow of $22.2 million in the fourth quarter, which represented 112% of GAAP net income."

"Following record profitability in fiscal year 2023, we delivered new records in fiscal year 2024 in adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. We remain optimistic about our long-term operating margin potential as we leverage better general market conditions and a higher sales contribution from new products and new applications."

"We remain confident about the secular trends in our fast growth end markets. In fiscal year 2024, our fast growth market sales grew 13% year-on-year to $94 million. We anticipate sales into fast growth end markets to accelerate over our long-term target time horizon and beyond, as secular trends develop."

"We are beginning fiscal year 2025 in a strong position for continued improvements in financial performance. Our balance sheet remains in a strong position to consider an active funnel of organic and inorganic opportunities."

Outlook

In the fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar to slightly higher revenue, as higher sales into fast growth markets are mostly offset by less favorable project timing in the Engineering Technologies segment. The Company expects sequentially similar to slightly higher gross margin and slightly lower to similar adjusted operating margin due to higher investments in selling, marketing, and R&D.

In fiscal year 2025, the Company expects general market conditions to stabilize in the first half and strengthen in the second half. The Company plans to release over a dozen new products, at least one in every business, which it expects will contribute over 100 bps of incremental growth. Sales from fast growth markets are expected to grow above 20% year-on-year and exceed $110 million.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (45 % of sales; 45% of segment operating income)



4Q24 4Q23 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 80.4 79.9 0.6 % GAAP Operating Income 16.1 16.8 -4.0 % GAAP Operating Margin % 20.1 21.0

Adjusted Operating Income* 16.5 16.8 -2.2 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 20.5 21.0



* Excludes purchase accounting expenses of $0.3M associated with Minntronix in Q4 FY24

Revenue increased approximately $0.5 million or 0.6% year-on-year reflecting a 14.6% benefit from recent acquisitions, mostly offset by a foreign currency impact of 1.6% and an organic decline of 12.3%. The organic decline was due to continued softness in the appliances and general industrial end markets in China and Europe and prior overstocking in certain large customer accounts. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $0.4 million or 2.2% year-on-year due to lower volume, mostly offset by contribution from recent acquisitions and realization of pricing and productivity initiatives.

Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $95 million decreased 27% year-on-year. The segment had a book to bill ratio of 0.76 in the fiscal fourth quarter.

In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar to slightly higher revenue, driven by higher sales into fast growth end markets, and similar adjusted operating margin, as higher investments in selling, marketing, and R&D offset pricing and productivity initiatives.

Engraving (18% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)



4Q24 4Q23 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue 32.7 42.4 -22.8 % Operating Income 3.9 7.9 -50.0 % Operating Margin % 12.0 18.6



Revenue decreased approximately $9.7 million or 22.8% year-on-year reflecting a 21.0% organic decline, primarily due to delays in new platform rollouts in North America, and a foreign currency impact of 1.9%. Operating income decreased approximately $3.9 million or 50.0% year-on-year due to the slower demand in North America.

In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue and operating margin due to more favorable project timing in Europe and Asia.

Scientific (10% of sales; 14% of segment operating income)



4Q24 4Q23 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 17.5 18.3 -4.1 % Operating Income 4.9 4.7 5.7 % Operating Margin % 28.1 25.5



Revenue decreased approximately $0.8 million or 4.1% year-on-year reflecting lower demand from retail pharmacies. Operating income increased approximately $0.2 million or 5.7% year-on-year as productivity actions and lower freight costs were partially offset by the impact of lower volume.

In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and slightly lower operating margin due to R&D investments and higher freight cost.

Engineering Technologies (14% of sales; 15% of segment operating income )



4Q24 4Q23 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue 25.3 21.8 15.7 % Operating Income 5.3 3.1 70.4 % Operating Margin % 20.9 14.2



Revenue increased approximately $3.4 million or 15.7% year-on-year primarily driven by improvement in the aviation end markets, more favorable project timing, and growth in new applications. Operating income increased approximately $2.2 million or 70.4% year-on-year reflecting leverage on higher sales and pricing and productivity initiatives, partially offset by investments in research and development.

In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately to significantly lower revenue and slightly lower operating margin due to unfavorable project timing.

Specialty Solutions (13% of sales; 15% of segment operating income)



4Q24 4Q23 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue 24.2 25.9 -6.3 % Operating Income 5.4 6.4 -16.2 % Operating Margin % 22.2 24.8



Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $1.6 million or 6.3% year-on-year, reflecting normalization in the Display Merchandising business, partially offset by organic growth in the Hydraulics business. Operating income decreased approximately $1.1 million or 16.2% year-on-year due to lower volume in the Display Merchandising business, partially offset by higher volume in the Hydraulics business.

In fiscal first quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar revenue and operating margin.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase : During the fiscal fourth quarter 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was $33.3 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2024.

: During the fiscal fourth quarter 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was $33.3 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2024. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal fourth quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were $6.5 million compared to $7.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The Company now expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between $35 million and $40 million . Capital expenditures were $20.3 million in fiscal 2024.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2024, Standex's capital expenditures were compared to in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The Company now expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between and . Capital expenditures were in fiscal 2024. Dividend: On July 26, 2024 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable August 23, 2024 , to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024 .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of ($5.3) million on June 30, 2024 , compared to ($22.3) million at the end of fiscal fourth quarter 2023. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2024 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $148.9 million and cash and equivalents of $154.2 million .

Standex had net (cash) debt of on , compared to at the end of fiscal fourth quarter 2023. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2024 consisted primarily of long-term debt of and cash and equivalents of . Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , was $28.7 million compared to $40.4 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $22.2 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $32.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.

Conference Call Details

Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, August 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President, and CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will review the Company's financial results and business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation online through August 2, 2025. To listen to the teleconference playback, please dial in the U.S. (888) 660-6345 or (646) 517-4150 internationally; the passcode is 88790#. The audio playback via phone will be available through August 9, 2024. The webcast replay can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, located at www.standex.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures which include the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, gain or loss on sale of a business unit, acquisition costs, and litigation costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)



2024



2023



2024



2023

























Net sales

$ 180,194



188,327

$ 720,635

$ 741,048 Cost of sales



110,781



114,701



438,634



455,952 Gross profit



69,413



73,626



282,001



285,096

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



40,974



44,579



169,599



172,335 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-



(274)



(62,105) Restructuring costs



903



501



8,206



3,831 Acquisition related costs



389



70



2,622



557 Other operating (income) expense, net



-



-



110



(611)

























Income from operations



27,147



28,476



101,738



171,089

























Interest expense



1,300



1,237



4,544



5,405 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



266



40



2,071



1,735 Total



1,566



1,277



6,615



7,140

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



25,581



27,199



95,123



163,949 Provision for income taxes



5,893



7,013



21,532



24,796 Net income from continuing operations



19,688



20,186



73,591



139,153

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(97)



(17)



(517)



(161)

























Net income

$ 19,591

$ 20,169

$ 73,074

$ 138,992

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.67

$ 1.71

$ 6.26

$ 11.78 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



-



(0.04)



(0.01) Total

$ 1.67

$ 1.71

$ 6.22

$ 11.77

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.66

$ 1.68

$ 6.18

$ 11.59 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.01)



-



(0.04)



(0.01) Total

$ 1.65

$ 1.68

$ 6.14

$ 11.58

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



11,761



11,767



11,763



11,810 Diluted



11,892



12,009



11,904



12,009

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2024



2023













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 154,203



195,706 Accounts receivable, net



121,365



123,440 Inventories



87,106



98,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



67,421



65,570 Total current assets



430,095



483,253













Property, plant, equipment, net



134,963



130,937 Intangible assets, net



78,673



75,651 Goodwill



281,283



264,821 Deferred tax asset



17,450



14,602 Operating lease right-of-use asset



37,078



33,273 Other non-current assets



25,515



22,392 Total non-current assets



574,962



541,676













Total assets

$ 1,005,057

$ 1,024,929













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 63,364



68,601 Accrued liabilities



56,698



62,031 Income taxes payable



7,503



10,335 Total current liabilities



127,565



140,967













Long-term debt



148,876



173,441 Operating lease long-term liabilities



30,725



25,774 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities

76,388



77,298 Total non-current liabilities



255,989



276,513













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



106,193



100,555 Retained earnings



1,086,277



1,027,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(182,956)



(158,477) Treasury shares



(429,987)



(403,884) Total stockholders' equity



621,503



607,449













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,005,057

$ 1,024,929

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)















Year Ended





June 30, (In thousands)



2024



2023













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 73,074



138,992 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(517)



(161) Income from continuing operations



73,591



139,153













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



28,140



28,474 Stock-based compensation



9,811



11,710 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



151



(444) (Gain) loss on sale of business



(274)



(62,105) Contributions to defined benefit plans



(10,238)



(451) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(7,835)



(25,569) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



93,346



90,768 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(690)



33 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



92,656



90,801 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(20,298)



(24,270) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(48,835)



- Proceeds from the sale of business



7,774



67,023 Other investing activities



(270)



(1,190) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(61,629)



41,563 Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



-



224,500 Payments of debt



(25,000)



(226,200) Contingent consideration payment



-



(1,167) Activity under share-based payment plans



1,525



1,341 Purchase of treasury stock



(31,824)



(25,527) Cash dividends paid



(13,902)



(12,985) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(69,201)



(40,038)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(3,329)



(1,464)













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(41,503)



90,862 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



195,706



104,844 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 154,203

$ 195,706

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2024



2023



2024



2023 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 80,417

$ 79,906

$ 321,956

$ 305,872 Engraving



32,749



42,445



150,685



152,067 Scientific



17,521



18,278



68,931



74,924 Engineering Technologies



25,271



21,835



83,476



81,079 Specialty Solutions



24,236



25,863



95,587



127,106 Total

$ 180,194

$ 188,327

$ 720,635

$ 741,048

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 16,146

$ 16,819

$ 64,030

$ 68,979 Engraving



3,943



7,882



26,708



25,462 Scientific



4,926



4,660



19,000



17,109 Engineering Technologies



5,270



3,093



15,216



11,050 Specialty Solutions



5,381



6,424



19,631



25,368 Restructuring



(903)



(501)



(8,206)



(3,831) Gain (loss) on sale of business



-



-



274



62,105 Acquisition related costs



(389)



(70)



(2,622)



(557) Corporate



(7,227)



(9,831)



(32,183)



(35,207) Other operating income (expense), net



-



-



(110)



611 Total

$ 27,147

$ 28,476

$ 101,738

$ 171,089

Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Year Ended











June 30,







June 30,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2024



2023

% Change



2024



2023

% Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:































Net Sales

$ 180,194

$ 188,327

-4.3 %

$ 720,635

$ 741,048

-2.8 % Income from operations, as reported

$ 27,147

$ 28,476

-4.7 %

$ 101,738

$ 171,089

-40.5 %

Income from operations margin



15.1 %



15.1 %







14.1 %



23.1 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



903



501







8,206



3,831





Acquisition-related costs



389



70







2,622



557





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







-



(882)





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







(274)



(62,105)





Environmental remediation



-



-







110



271





Property insurance deductible



-



-







-



-





Purchase accounting expenses



305



-







1,768



-



Adjusted income from operations

$ 28,744

$ 29,047

-1.0 %

$ 114,170

$ 112,761

1.2 %

Adjusted income from operations margin



16.0 %



15.4 %







15.8 %



15.2 %





Interest and other income (expense), net



(1,566)



(1,277)







(6,615)



(7,140)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



-







309



-





Life insurance benefit



-



-







-



-





Provision for income taxes



(5,893)



(7,013)







(21,532)



(24,796)





Discrete and other tax items



-



-







100



100





Tax impact of above adjustments



(396)



416







(2,964)



(353)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 20,889

$ 21,173

-1.3 %

$ 83,468

$ 80,572

3.6 %



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 19,688

$ 20,186

-2.5 %

$ 73,591

$ 139,153





Net income from continuing operations margin



10.9 %



10.7 %







10.2 %



18.8 %



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



5,893



7,013







21,532



24,796





Interest expense



1,300



1,237







4,544



5,405





Depreciation and amortization



6,994



7,200







28,140



28,474



EBITDA

$ 33,875

$ 35,636

-4.9 %

$ 127,807

$ 197,828

-35.4 %

EBITDA Margin



18.8 %



18.9 %







17.7 %



26.7 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



903



501







8,206



3,831





Acquisition-related costs



389



70







2,622



557





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







-



(882)





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







(274)



(62,105)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



-







309



-





Environmental remediation



-



-







110



271





Life insurance benefit



-



-







-



-





Purchase accounting expenses



305



-







1,768



-



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,472

$ 36,207

-2.0 %

$ 140,548

$ 139,500

0.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



19.7 %



19.2 %







19.5 %



18.8 %







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported

$ 28,737

$ 40,413





$ 93,346

$ 90,768



Add back: Voluntary pension contribution



-



-







-



-



Less: Capital expenditures



(6,533)



(7,622)







(20,298)



(24,270)



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 22,204

$ 32,791





$ 73,048

$ 66,498





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Year Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



June 30,







June 30,







2024



2023

%

Change



2024



2023

% Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported

$ 1.66

$ 1.68

-1.2 %

$ 6.18

$ 11.59

-46.7 %



































Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.06



0.03







0.53



0.24





Acquisition-related costs



0.02



-







0.17



0.03





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







-



(0.06)





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



0.05







(0.02)



(5.13)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



-







0.02











Environmental remediation



-



-







0.01



0.02





Discrete tax items



-



-







0.01



0.01





Purchase accounting expenses



0.02



-







0.11



-



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 1.76

$ 1.76

0.0 %

$ 7.01

$ 6.70

4.6 %

