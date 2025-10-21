STANDEX ELECTRONICS UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY TO POWER THE NEXT ERA OF ENGINEERING INNOVATION

The global leader in precision-engineered electronic components redefines innovation through partnership - delivering the right design, at the right time, at the optimal cost.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex Electronics, a business segment of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) and a global leader in precision-engineered electronic components, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity that represents the next evolution of its engineering excellence. More than a new look, the rebrand reflects how Standex Electronics partners with customers as an extension of their engineering teams, driving collaborative innovation where performance meets craftsmanship, and engineering meets aesthetics.

The rebrand aligns with the broader Standex enterprise brand refresh. By integrating agile development, lean principles, and advanced business systems, Standex Electronics accelerates time-to-market while maintaining the highest standards of precision and quality. The unified brand expresses an engineering philosophy built on conversation, collaboration, and partnership — ensuring every solution delivers measurable customer value.

This transformation marks Standex Electronics' continued evolution from a precision component supplier to a trusted global partner for companies driving electrification and digitalization. Through cross-functional collaboration and deep expertise in materials and process engineering, the company delivers products that exemplify reliability, performance, and thoughtful design.

"Our rebrand is about clarity of purpose," said Ramy Shatoot, Group President of Standex Electronics. "We're aligning our global teams, technologies, and customers around a shared commitment to deliver the right design, at the right time, at the optimal cost. This transformation reinforces our role as an extension of our customers' engineering teams, focused on solving their toughest challenges through collaborative innovation."

"Our new identity reflects the creativity, precision, and partnership that define every project we deliver. While our brand look is evolving, our dedication to excellence and customer collaboration remains the same."

The new brand architecture introduces three aligned divisions, all under the Standex Electronics umbrella:

Standex Detect (switches, sensors, and relays that keep the world connected)

Standex Edge (next-generation power magnetics driving modern industries)

Standex Grid (smarter grid solutions powering a more electrified future)

This structure simplifies customer access to expertise, resources, and technical support, strengthening Standex's position as a collaborative global partner in innovation.

Through this rebrand, Standex Electronics reinforces its role as a trusted engineering partner - where innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration converge to deliver smart, scalable, and cost-optimized solutions for when it matters most.

About Standex Electronics

Headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, USA, Standex Electronics operates eighteen manufacturing facilities across seven countries. With approximately 1,500 employees and annual sales of USD 400 million, Standex is a trusted partner for high-quality, custom-engineered solutions. For more information on Standex Electronics' visit https://standexelectronics.com.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com .

