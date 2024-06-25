STANDEX TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES NEW IDEAS SUMMER CONFERENCE

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

Jun 25, 2024, 08:30 ET

SALEM, N.H., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference in White Plains, New York, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

