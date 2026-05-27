Stanford Athletics Selects Ramp to Modernize Financial Operations in Multi-Year Partnership

STANFORD, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Athletics and Ramp today announced a multi-year partnership naming Ramp the official expense management partner of Stanford Athletics.

Stanford Athletics will use Ramp to modernize financial workflows across the department, with tools designed to improve visibility, efficiency, and control.

Ramp's platform is intended to help streamline expense management, strengthen financial transparency, and support faster, more informed decision-making at scale.

"Behind every great athletic program is an enormous amount of operational work," said Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp. "Ramp brings speed and control to how Stanford Athletics manages spend across dozens of programs."

Stanford Athletics supports nearly 900 student-athletes across 36 varsity sports and is widely recognized for its sustained success in both competition and academics.

"Managing financial operations across 36 varsity programs requires precision, visibility, and speed," said John Donahoe, Jaquish & Kenninger Director and Chair of Athletics at Stanford University. "Ramp provides a platform that supports our efforts to streamline workflows, strengthen oversight, and better support our coaches and staff day to day."

In addition to its role supporting financial operations, Ramp will have a presence across Stanford Athletics through in-venue signage at Stanford Stadium and Maples Pavilion, as well as digital and content integrations.

The partnership will also include a content series focused on Stanford student-athletes, along with opportunities for engagement across campus and collaboration on events designed to connect the Stanford community with industry leaders and operators.

ABOUT RAMP

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Their all-in-one solution combines corporate cards and expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, treasury, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 organizations, from family farms to space startups, have saved $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

ABOUT STANFORD ATHLETICS

Stanford's Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation (DAPER) supports nearly 900 student-athletes across 36 varsity sports, in addition to campus-wide wellness and recreation initiatives. Known for both academic and athletic excellence, Stanford has won an unprecedented 26 Learfield Directors' Cups and boasts a 98% graduation rate among student-athletes. Guided by the core values of "The DAPER Way"—Scholar-Athleticism, Excellence, Courage, and Cohesion—Stanford Athletics is a leader on and off the field. Visit GoStanford.com for more information.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Ramp