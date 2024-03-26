Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Awarded Magnet® Recognition Again

Magnet recognition is the highest honor for nursing excellence.

STANFORD, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Medicine Children's Health announced today that it has once again achieved Magnet recognition. This designation reflects its exemplary professional nursing practice, interprofessional teamwork and preeminent patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford achieves Magnet recertification.

This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Less than 10 percent of US health care organizations out of 6,129 hospitals are Magnet designated.

"Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor that reflects our commitment to nursing excellence and the values that drive our entire team," says Jesus Cepero, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer. "It's a testament to our nurses' unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality of care for patients and families at Stanford Children's and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford."

Stanford Children's first achieved Magnet recognition in 2019. Health care organizations must reapply for recognition every four years. The process involves providing documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance indicators, and quality ratings over the four-year period since the organization received its initial recognition.

Magnet-recognized health care organizations have proven to provide specific benefits to the communities they serve and the people who work there, including the following:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

"We are exceptionally proud of receiving this prestigious award again—a result of tireless dedication from our nursing, patient care leadership and everyone who delivers care at Stanford Medicine Children's Health," said Paul King, president and chief executive officer. "Magnet recognition shows the unparalleled quality and potential of our organization."

