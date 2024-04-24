Stanford Medicine Children's Health Welcomes New Chief of the Division of Abdominal Transplantation

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Melcher, MD, has been appointed the new Chief of the Division of Abdominal Transplantation at Stanford Medicine. In his new role, he oversees all aspects of abdominal transplant programs, including liver, kidney, and small bowel transplantation at Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

Marc Melcher, MD, is the new Chief of the Division of Abdominal Transplantation at Stanford Medicine.

"As one of the largest and most experienced pediatric transplant programs in the country, we see some of the most complex patients needing all kinds of transplants and presenting with the toughest challenges. I am honored to continue the growth of the program to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care to those who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant," Dr. Melcher says.

Dr. Melcher follows Carlos O. Esquivel, MD, who has been Division Chief since 1998. Dr. Esquivel was an early advocate for offering liver transplants to sick babies and children. Dr. Esquivel will continue his work treating patients at Stanford Children's.

In line with the mission of the Pediatric Transplant Center, Dr. Melcher's clinical and research efforts are focused on increasing the number of patients whose lives can be saved with transplantation. One of those focuses will be on expanding the living donor program, as it not only increases the organ pool, but has the added benefit of reducing wait times for transplant, significantly improving outcomes for pediatric patients. He is also exploring how AI algorithms can help make decisions in transplantation surgery.

In addition, Dr. Melcher is a professor of surgery at the Stanford School of Medicine and the current Abdominal Transplant Fellowship Director. After completing his medical doctorate at Columbia University and a PhD in molecular biology at UC Berkeley, he did his residency at Stanford University and fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.

Media Contact

Katie Chen

[email protected]

(650) 465-4872

About Stanford Medicine Children's Health

Stanford Medicine Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. Along with Stanford Health Care and the Stanford School of Medicine, we are part of Stanford Medicine, an ecosystem harnessing the potential of biomedicine through collaborative research, education, and clinical care to improve health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

SOURCE Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford