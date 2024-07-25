Stanley Black & Decker Announces 3rd Quarter 2024 Dividend

Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase To $0.82 Per Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.82 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, Donald Allan, Jr., commented, "Our long-standing commitment to rewarding shareholders through growing cash dividends is a key element of our overall shareholder value proposition. We are pleased to announce this dividend increase, which demonstrates our confidence in the Company's transformation journey focused on accelerating long-term organic growth and margin expansion as well as generating significant free cash flow to enhance shareholder return."

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future cash dividends and future operating and financial performance. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that Stanley Black & Decker expects or anticipates may occur in the future, including expectations around its future dividends, the ongoing transformation and future results of operation and financial position. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from statements contained in its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in customer preferences and demand. Additional factors that could cause such results, performance or achievements to differ materially from forward-looking statements are set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including under the headings "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and Stanley Black & Decker does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

