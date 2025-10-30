Stanley Black & Decker Announces 4th Quarter 2025 Dividend

Oct 30, 2025, 17:00 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, December 1, 2025.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Michael Wherley
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 827-3833

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 438-3470

