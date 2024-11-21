Stanley Black & Decker Announces Upcoming Conferences

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts of presentations by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at the following investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 12:10 PM ET.

  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.

The live webcasts will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
[email protected]

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
[email protected]

