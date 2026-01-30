Stanley Black & Decker Names Francesca Campbell Senior Vice President, General Counsel

"We are proud to welcome Francesca to our leadership team," said Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Stanley Black & Decker. "Her exceptional legal acumen and bold leadership in tackling complex challenges and advancing corporate governance have made a lasting impact wherever she has served. Francesca's commitment to integrity and her unwavering dedication to the highest ethical standards will be instrumental in driving our success as we advance our ambitious growth strategy."

Campbell joined Carrier in 2021 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, where she led the company's global legal and compliance functions. During her time at Carrier, she also held the position of Vice President, Legal Affairs, overseeing all legal aspects of Carrier's global mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and corporate governance, including serving as the Corporate Secretary for the Carrier Board of Directors. Campbell also directed legal oversight for Carrier Ventures, as well as the company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Environmental, Social and Governance reporting.

Prior to joining Carrier, Campbell served as an attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell in the mergers & acquisitions group, leading complex global transactions.

Campbell earned her Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a bachelor's degree from Florida Atlantic University.

