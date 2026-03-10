Stanley Black & Decker to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Mar 10, 2026, 16:00 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Pat Hallinan, EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 12:20 PM ET.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and X.

Investor Contacts

Michael Wherley

Christina Francis

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

(860) 827-3833

(860) 438-3470

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

