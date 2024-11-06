Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Nov 06, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:55 PM CT (3:55 PM ET).

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
[email protected]

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
[email protected]

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2024 Results

Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2024 Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, today announced third quarter 2024 financial results. Third Quarter...
John L. Garrison, Jr. Elected to Stanley Black & Decker Board of Directors

John L. Garrison, Jr. Elected to Stanley Black & Decker Board of Directors

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that John L. Garrison, Jr, former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Terex...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics