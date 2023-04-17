Star Gala inspires record-breaking donations to support life-saving resources for Children's Minnesota cancer and blood disorders program

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota announced today that a record-breaking $2.36 million was raised at this year's Star Gala – one of the biggest nights of the year for the philanthropic community in the Twin Cities. The 31st annual Star Gala benefited the Children's Minnesota cancer and blood disorders program, the largest program of its kind in the Upper Midwest.

The event, hosted by KARE 11's Belinda Jensen, brought business leaders, philanthropists and community members to The Depot in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 15 to raise vital funds that will be invested in life-saving resources, wrap-around services for patient families, and cutting-edge cancer and blood disorders research.

"Our program offers advanced, individualized care for our patients because we know that not every cancer and blood disorder diagnosis is the same. We also have the largest clinical research staff in the region, and we participate in over 100 research studies, meaning our patients have access to innovative treatments before they're widely available," said Dr. Sue Kearney, medical director of the cancer and blood disorders program. "We are grateful for the generosity of our community. Their support of our program allows us to continue advancing the treatment of cancer and blood disorders and provide the highly specialized care that can get kids on the road to recovery."

To support Children's Minnesota, visit ChildrensMN.org/StarGala.

The cancer and blood disorders program at Children's Minnesota cares for more than 3,500 patients from infants to young adults each year, including more than 80 percent of Minnesota children with sickle cell disease or hemoglobinopathies and other hemophilia diagnoses. Children's Minnesota is a part of the Therapeutic Advances in Childhood Leukemia & Lymphoma (TACL) consortium, which offers eligible patients with recurrent leukemias and lymphomas access to early studies of new drugs. The program is also a member of the Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC), which is made up of 18 children's hospitals dedicated to improving the outcomes for children with brain and spinal cord tumors. In addition, Children's Minnesota is home to the International Ovarian and Testicular Stromal Tumor Registry and International Pleuropulmonary Blastoma/DICER1 Registry. The registries collect clinical and biological information about these rare tumors in order to improve treatment and screening.

The Star Gala was made possible by presenting sponsor APi Group. Other top sponsors at this year's event include: Baird Private Wealth Management and Great Clips.

