Star Tribune names King Technology, Inc. a 2023 Top Workplace

News provided by

King Technology

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 19, 2023 King Technology, Inc., kingtechnology.com, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of workplaces selected is available at startribune.com/mn-top-workplaces and was also published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 18.

Continue Reading
Star Tribune names King Technology, Inc. to 2023 Top Workplace
Star Tribune names King Technology, Inc. to 2023 Top Workplace

Produced by the same team that compiles the 32-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. 

"We are thrilled to have been named a National Top Workplace, and we owe this achievement to our incredible employees," Randy Roseth, president, King Technology, says. "Their dedication and passion for our mission is what makes our organization great, and we are proud to have them on our team."

Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies." 

"Being named a National Top Workplace is a great accomplishment, and we are thrilled to have received this recognition," says Desiree Church, chief human resources officer. "Our employees are the heart and soul of our organization, and we are truly grateful for their commitment to our vision and values."

King Technology makes water care products that are easy to use and take the stress and mess out of water care. King Technology creates and manufactures innovative, smart products and systems to sanitize pools and hot tubs. Their unique technologies and products are market leaders, proven to keep water clean and crystal clear. They deliver something no one else can—Fresh Mineral Water® in every pool and hot tub.

What King Technology really does, however, is Enrich Lives Daily, providing possibilities for people's lifestyles and for growing careers. 

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

For more information, please contact Desiree Church at 612-271-6520 or [email protected]

SOURCE King Technology

Also from this source

King Technology: The EPA Helps Protect Residential Swimming Pools and Hot Tubs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.