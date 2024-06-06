Starbucks® and Grubhub Launch Delivery Partnership

Starbucks orders will be available via Grubhub in select markets beginning in June, with national availability by August 2024

SEATTLE and CHICAGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Starbucks® and Grubhub announced a partnership to bring Grubhub delivery to Starbucks customers in the U.S. Starbucks is the most searched merchant not yet available on Grubhub's Marketplace, and through this partnership, both brands will provide customers with the ultimate convenience of having their Starbucks orders delivered right to their door. Beginning in June, Starbucks Delivery with Grubhub will roll out to select markets in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Illinois, with national availability anticipated in all 50 states across the U.S. by August 2024.

"Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the U.S. delivery business this past quarter, indicating that our customers continue to want convenience in their everyday lives," said Meg Mathes, vice president of digital experiences at Starbucks. "Our new partnership with Grubhub will help fuel this growth by increasing availability of Starbucks products to Grubhub's tens of millions of customers, via a leading delivery provider."

"By joining forces with a beloved national brand like Starbucks, we're offering customers more of what they want on Grubhub while strengthening our enterprise offering and growing our merchant supply in markets nationwide," said Liz Bosone, vice president of enterprise partnerships at Grubhub. "We're proud to offer national and independent restaurants on our platform — a complementary duo — to give customers more choices and build loyalty."

Increased Convenience for Customers

Starbucks Delivery will be accessible through the Grubhub mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices, in addition to Grubhub.com. Starbucks and Grubhub have partnered to ensure delivery is as quick as possible so customers can enjoy their Starbucks beverages and food promptly. Customers can track their orders through Grubhub from preparation to drop off.

To ensure quality and assist with delivery, Starbucks developed multiple packaging solutions, including two-cup to-go trays and improved shopper bags, that are used for delivery orders and enable delivery drivers to easily transport multiple beverages at a time.

Customers can order most of the Starbucks menu, including seasonal beverages and food through Grubhub. Additionally, customers can customize their orders just as they would at Starbucks within the Grubhub app, including the ability to choose the amount of espresso shots, flavor, the type of milk and espresso roasts.

Delivering Customer Experience

Grubhub+ , Grubhub's $9.99 monthly membership program, provides customers ordering from Starbucks on Grubhub with $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, and exclusive offers. Standard delivery and service fees apply for all other customers.

Over the past decade, Starbucks has continued to innovate the retail experience to connect with customers digitally. Whether through Starbucks Rewards, the Starbucks app or Starbucks Delivery, Starbucks continues to adapt to evolving customer preferences with the belief that the Starbucks experience should be effortless and delightful. Delivering an uplifting, connected, and personalized experience to their customers continues to be a strategic and relevant differentiation that Starbucks offers.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 38,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or starbucks.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

