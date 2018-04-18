STARBURST® Celebrates Return of Limited-Edition All Pink with New Merch Line

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STARBURST® announced the launch of a limited-edition pink STARBURST® merchandise line to celebrate the return of STARBURST® All Pink. With the popular meme, "I am a pink STARBURST®," featured on every item, this merch line lets fans express themselves as the pink STARBURST® they are.

"To be referred to as a pink STARBURST® is something special, and we continue to see people share the 'I am a pink STARBURST®' meme," said Audrey Arbeeny, Senior Associate Brand Manager for STARBURST® at Mars Wrigley Confectionery US. "We wanted to bring that reference to life offline for our fans, and what better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves."

STARBURST® collaborated with designer Erin Robertson, winner of "Project Runway" season 15, to create trendy, street-style "I am a pink STARBURST®" designs to splash across seven different items. Fans can choose from t-shirts, pink denim jackets, neon signs and more from the first-ever STARBURST® merch line.

"When I think of pink STARBURST®, I think of living my best life," Robertson said. "I've always loved pink STARBURST®, so I was inspired to create a line that makes you feel fierce, but playful."

Pink STARBURST® fans can visit www.youareapinkstarburst.com to pick out their favorite merch items, while supplies last. The website features all merch items, starting at $20, and STARBURST® All Pink product.

STARBURST® is bringing back its All Pink pack—a pack of only the beloved pink chews—for the second year in a row, after its successful launch in 2017. The STARBURST® All Pink pack is available on shelves for a limited time at stores nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Walgreens and Dollar Tree. It's available in 14 oz. laydown bags, 41 oz. stand-up pouches and 2.07 oz single sticks.

