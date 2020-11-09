Starch Derivatives Market worth $61.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™ "Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", market size is estimated to be valued at USD 50.9 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%, in terms of value. The functional properties of starch derivatives and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications is driving the global starch derivatives market.

Cassava is the fastest growing segment in the starch derivatives market

Based on raw material, cassava is growing with the highest CAGR. It is considered one of the most economical source of starch at a global level. Cassava soruces starch derivatvies are widely used in various industries including food & beverages, paper, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals and many more. Its properties make it advantageous to many industries.

The maltodextrin is the fastest growing segment in the starch derivatives market

Based on type, maltodextrin is the fastest growing segment as it possesses properties such as high viscosity, crystallization inhibition, mouthfeel, bulking agent, and neutral taste. It is widely used as a food additive in a variety of products and helps in improving their texture, flavor, and shelf life. Due to its functional properties, maltodextrin is considered to be a safe food additive.

The food & beverages segment is projected to account for a major share in the starch derivatives market during the forecast period

By application, the starch derivatives market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial and feed. Food & beverage segment dominated the starch derivatives market as they are used as food additives in various food applications. Starch derivatives possess enhanced characteristics and act as thickeners, fat replacers, and texture improvers. They provide food products with freeze-thaw ability and stability during harsh processing conditions. The various food & beverage applications in which starch derivatives are used includes bakery & confectionery products, processed food products, beverages, and snacks.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the starch derivatives market with the largest share in 2019, and it is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR

Asia Pacific region dominated the global starch derivatives market due to the increasing demand for processed food and rising industrial applications of starch derivatives. The technologies involved in starch processing have evolved in the region which is why starch derivatives are increasingly being demanded by many industries. Also, in recent years, food & beverage industry in the region has attracted huge investment. China being a major exporter of processed food worldwide has contributed further to the growth of Asia Pacific starch derivatives market.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), AGRANA (Austria), Gulshan Polyols (India), Fooding Company Limited (China), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Tereos (France), Molinos Juan Semino SA (Argentina), JP & SB International (Spain), and Gujarat Ambuja Export (India). ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd. (India), Varun Industries (India), Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. (India), Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant (India), B Food Science Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Sinofi Ingredients (China), and Nagase & Co., Ltd. (Japan).

