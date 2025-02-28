StarCharge at Key Energy 2025: Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Cities

RAUNHEIM, Germany, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure, energy, and digital solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at KEY - The Energy Transition Expo 2025 in Rimini, Italy. From 5-7 March 2025, visitors to Hall A1, Stand 111 will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies that drive the future of electrification and sustainability.

Revolutionising EV Charging and Energy Management

At Key Energy 2025, StarCharge will present its most advanced solutions designed to accelerate the global transition towards cleaner and smarter energy use. Attendees can expect:

Armstrong Charging Robot – Robotic EV charging solution designed with ease of use in mind. It ensures a fast energy transfer with precise positioning and a seamless plug-in process in under 40 seconds. Experience it live at our booth.

All-in-One Chargers – High-performance chargers delivering up to 320 kW, combining power and efficiency in a single compact unit for seamless charging. These chargers offer a space-saving solution while maintaining rapid charging speeds, making them ideal for public stations and fleet operations.

Centralised Solutions – High-power solutions reaching up to 720 kW, designed for large-scale EV fleets and high-power charging hubs, ensuring optimal power allocation and flexibility of charging. The modular architecture allows for flexible deployment and efficient energy use, supporting the rapid expansion of EV infrastructure.

Smart Energy Management Solutions –

eBox Commercial Energy Storage System – Provides scalable storage solutions to support grid stability and peak shaving.

– Provides scalable storage solutions to support grid stability and peak shaving. vBox Residential Energy Storage System – When combined with the Vesta inverter , enables homeowners to maximise their use of solar energy and achieve greater energy independence through bi-directional charging (V2H & V2G) capabilities.

– When combined with the , enables homeowners to maximise their use of solar energy and achieve greater energy independence through bi-directional charging (V2H & V2G) capabilities. Halo V2G Charger – A versatile vehicle-to-grid charger that allows EVs to supply power back to the grid, enhancing energy efficiency and grid stability.

Visitors to the StarCharge booth will experience a fully simulated Charging Hub, demonstrating the seamless integration of our charging and energy storage solutions in a real-world setting.

Join Us in Rimini!

Don't miss the chance to discover how StarCharge is shaping the future of sustainable transportation. Visit us at Hall A1, Stand 111 at Rimini Expo Centre, 5-7 March 2025.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit www.starcharge.com or contact us at [email protected].

StarCharge is committed to innovation and the evolution toward a more sustainable future.

