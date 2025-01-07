StarCharge Showcases the Future of Energy Solutions at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy solutions, unveiled its groundbreaking new product lineup at CES 2025, redefining standards in sustainable energy technology.

EV CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS

The spotlight was on the Aries V2 charging dispenser, paired with the Nova power cabinet, engineered for fleet operations and public charging infrastructure. As a pioneer in ultra-fast charging technology, the Aries V2 delivers a remarkable 600kW continuous power output per connector, setting a new benchmark in the industry. The system supports up to 6 dispensers and 12 connectors per system, making it ideal for heavy-duty vehicles and high-power applications while ensuring unmatched efficiency for large-scale operations.

"CES 2025 marks a significant milestone as we showcase innovative solutions that set new benchmarks for sustainability and performance," said Ravindra Nyamati, Director of Solutions at StarCharge.

Aligned with the Buy American, Build America (BABA) policy, StarCharge has established a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio. Spanning 137,000 square feet, it integrates advanced manufacturing and green practices to meet the North American demand for high-quality charging equipment.

Visit StarCharge at LVCC, North Hall, Booth #8749 to explore the following highlights:

Live Demonstrations: Experience the innovative Aries V2 and Nova charging systems in action.

Comprehensive Product Lineup: Discover solutions ranging from 7–22 kW AC chargers to 180/320/600 kW DC chargers.

Integrated Energy Solutions: Explore interactive energy storage applications for residential and commercial scenarios seamlessly integrated with EV charging. Expert Consultations:

Meet with StarCharge specialists to discuss customized energy management solutions tailored to your needs.

About StarCharge StarCharge is a global leader in EV charging solutions, with over 2 million chargers deployed worldwide. The company delivers cutting-edge charging and energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, supported by an integrated cloud platform and advanced energy management systems.

For future information, please visit our website: starchargeamericas.com or contact at: [email protected]

