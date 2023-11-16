StarCompliance Celebrates Innovation, Collaboration and Culture with Star Client Awards

The second annual awards showcase outstanding contributions to the compliance industry, with nominations received from around the world.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, today announced the recipients of its Star Client Awards during the Synergy '23 Roadshow, the company's annual flagship event series. The awards, which celebrate innovation, collaboration, and culture in regtech, recognized three clients in EMEA, five in North America, and three in APAC. Star will be donating $1,000 to each winner's charity of choice.

"It's a privilege to extend my congratulations to all recipients of the Star Client Awards, honoring innovation, collaborating and culture. I compliment them for their outstanding efforts in advancing regtech within the compliance sector," said Star's CEO, Jennifer Sun. "Our collaboration with clients is vital, allowing us to constantly enhance our platform. Their invaluable advice guides our allocation of time, funds, and efforts, ensuring our technology remains impactful in the industry."

The Star Innovator Awards were presented to Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking, and Financial Crime Intelligence Unit – Prudential Services Asia in recognition of their outstanding adoption and integration of novel technologies. These companies showcased unique processes to address specific business challenges over the past year, whether through the STAR Platform or other means.

Accident Compensation Corporation, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Leerink Partners, NFU Mutual, and Manulife, were honored with the Star Collaborator Award for their dedication and contributions over the past year, as their teams collaborated with Star. Their support played a significant role in advancing and innovating the STAR Platform.

The Star Influencer Awards recognized the London Stock Exchange Group and The Prudential Financial, Inc. for their initiatives in integrating compliance into their core business DNA. Their endeavors have positively shaped and enhanced their organizations' view on compliance.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

This is not an endorsement by any company referenced herein of StarCompliance, or StarCompliance's products or services.



