StarCompliance Launches Next Generation Client Experience with New User Interface

Modernized Look Reflects Best-In-Class Innovations in Regulatory Compliance

YORK, England and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leader in compliance technology solutions, has unveiled a newly designed user interface (UI) to reflect a more modernized look and feel, aimed at improving the user experience (UX) across its suite of proprietary products and services. The UI enhancements include:

A seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality with usability tweaks designed to enhance workflow efficiency.

New insight-driven driven dashboards put actionable intel in front of compliance officers and frontline managers in an interactive format in near-real time.

A modern look and feel with color and contrast improvements that comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1AA to improve the user experience.

"The UI refresh reflects Star's dedication to ongoing innovation and providing an exceptional experience for its clients," stated David Rowland, Chief Technology Officer at Star. "Managing hundreds of pages within our Employee Conflict of Interest (ECOI) solution alone, alongside numerous component combinations, achieving consistency and balance across the interface was not without its challenges. Our objective wasn't to completely overhaul user workflows or reposition elements on the STAR platform, but rather to elevate the user experience through refined design choices." he added.

The refreshed design drew upon extensive client input from those who have utilized Star's suite of products for over two decades. These first-hand insights from real world usage also informed and empowered the UI team to develop a new icon library that intuitively conveyed the same meanings as their original counterparts while also complimenting the new look and feel.

By prioritizing clarity, simplicity and adaptability, Star has been able to create its new UI to be intuitive and user-friendly, providing our customers with a better experience and in turn, better compliance outcomes. To learn more, check out our latest blog titled: Compliance – Designed Around You.

Star has more than 20 years' experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base of 400+ firms. Star's employee conflicts of interest monitoring platform is scalable and easy for employees at all levels of an organization to use – helping companies reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

