StarCompliance Named in RegTech100 2023

The compliance technology solutions leader was selected for its ability to help firms and their employees meet the strictest regulatory standards

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leader in compliance technology solutions, has been recognized in FinTech Global's RegTech100 list, which was unveiled today.

The annual RegTech100 list recognizes the most innovative RegTech companies from around the world, and is designed to inform senior management and compliance professionals of the solutions that will have a lasting impact on the industry. Each of the finalists was assessed on its ability to deliver technology solutions that address challenges or opportunities faced by financial institutions in the areas of compliance, risk management, onboarding, financial crime prevention, information security and reporting.

"Compliance teams across the world are being asked to do more with less, despite the growing scrutiny and oversight from regulatory authorities," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star. "We are honored to be named as part of the RegTech100, as it highlights our ability to help make compliance processes simple and easy so that compliance professionals can continue to keep up with internal demands, while in accordance with regulatory standards."

Star's future-ready compliance platform provides companies with a holistic, 360-degree view of employee activity–automating the detection and resolution of potential employee conflicts of interest. As a result, businesses can more confidently and more proactively improve their decision-making, create efficiencies, reduce workload, and further reduce organizational risk.

Recently, Star launched its new License & Registration software solution to greatly improve transparency into the multistep license and registration process and to provide a direct electronic connection to the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency ("FINRA").

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com.

SOURCE StarCompliance