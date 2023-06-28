Stardock Releases DeskScapes 11

News provided by

Stardock Software

28 Jun, 2023, 11:45 ET

Popular desktop background management application brings animated background creation, cloud wallpaper library integration, and more

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released DeskScapes 11 today. DeskScapes adds a host of desktop background features to Windows, including animated wallpapers, advanced background customization, and much more. DeskScapes 11 adds a powerful design tool for creating animated wallpapers, as well as integration with the cloud for sharing and applying both animated and standard user-made wallpapers.

"The new version of DeskScapes is compelling both for animated and standard wallpapers," said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. "For fans of animated wallpapers, we include DreamMaker Pro, which is both powerful and easy to use for creating or enhancing desktop backgrounds. We also added seamless integration to cloud-based services for finding desktop backgrounds."

DeskScapes 11 is designed to extend the Windows built-in desktop background manager to support features such as adding custom directories for backgrounds, fast searching, timed playlists, playing videos as backgrounds, online cloud integration, similar background search, additional scaling and sizing options, advanced multi-monitor customization, colorization, wallpaper filters, scheduling and more.

The included DreamMaker Pro tool is designed to make it easy to create animated backgrounds. It includes dozens of different effects, drawing tools, brushes, logos, particle effects, and much more.

With DeskScapes 11, it has never been easier to create, organize, and enhance your desktop wallpaper for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

DeskScapes 11 is now available for $3.99 here. DeskScapes 11 is part of the award-winning Object Desktop suite, which includes popular apps such as Fences 4, Groupy 2, Start11 and more.

Screenshots:  1   |   2   |   3   |   4   |   5

DeskScapes 11 Release Trailer

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds™, DesktopX™, ObjectDock™, IconPackager™, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products 

SOURCE Stardock Software

Also from this source

Stardock Releases Groupy 2, Bringing Tabs to All of your Favorite Applications

Stardock Announces Groupy 2, the Only Universal Tab Experience for Windows

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.