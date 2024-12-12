Stardock Releases Multiplicity 4 with Seamless Display, ARM Support, and More

Multiplicity is a software KVM for Windows 10 and 11 built with robust functionality and modern encryption to support enterprise workloads.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Multiplicity 4 1.0 today, a powerful application that allows you to control multiple PCs with a single mouse and keyboard. Known as a software KVM, Multiplicity 4's innovative new features to let you use any Windows laptop as a native secondary display, stream multiple monitors at the same time, and introduces support for ARM devices.

Powered by our proprietary ControlStream™ v4 technology, Multiplicity 4 can stream multi-monitor configurations to the primary device within a single viewing window. And with the advanced compression technology that can easily be configured, Multiplicity 4 is designed to provide a full fidelity experience but can also be optimized to preserve bandwidth with a single setting.

New with Multiplicity 4 is Seamless Display™, a feature that makes it simple to use a laptop or other Windows PC as a native secondary display with Windows. With this feature, you can make a laptop, tablet, or other Windows PC act as a secondary monitor that functions as a native display – this enables the ability to drag apps and windows to the secondary device as if it was plugged directly into your computer.

Seamless, a powerful feature that lets you move effortlessly between multiple devices, has been enhanced to support resolution-aware monitor placement to improve movement across multiple devices and displays with improved precision.

"Multiplicity is trusted by emergency call centers around the globe and is used extensively by our manufacturing partners," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "With this release, Multiplicity 4 will help our partners use a single solution for all of their KVM and remote desktop needs for the modern workplace."

With the 1.0 release, Multiplicity 4 is now ready for corporate deployments and takes advantage of Stardock's deployment tooling and the license key management portal.

Multiplicity 4 is available today starting at $29.99 and is also included as part of Object Desktop, the award-winning suite of applications from Stardock that includes productivity and personalization applications.

Screenshots: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years, Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11™, WindowBlinds®, Groupy®, DeskScapes®, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Software