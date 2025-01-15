Stardock Releases Start11 v2.5 with Vertical Taskbar Support on Windows 11

Start11 v2.5, the Industry's Most Advanced Start Menu, adds new functionality to Windows 11 to further enhance the desktop experience.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced Start11 v2.5, a free update to its Start menu application that brings vertical taskbar support to Windows 11 along with additional changes to further enhance the desktop experience.

Start11 v2.5 is the easiest way to not only personalize the desktop experience but also manage the desktop for IT administrators. And with Start11 v2.5, you can now match taskbar feature parity between Windows 10 and Windows 11 so that migration between the two environments is a seamless experience.

Vertical taskbars in Start11 v2.5 can be docked on the left or right side of the display and for multi-monitor desktops, the taskbar location can be docked independently on each desktop. And with the ability to move the taskbar to the top of the monitor already included in a previous release of Start11 v2, users have complete flexibility to move the taskbar to the location that fits their workflow.

"Stardock has the unique ability to manage desktop experiences on Windows by bringing features to the OS that the users expect and the manageability that IT Administrators demand," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "Start11 v2.5 is the easiest way to manage the Start menu experience with a single file for deployments and remote management capabilities enabled out of the box."

Start11 v2.5 is available today starting at $9.99 for a permanent license and it is also included in Object Desktop and Object Desktop for Business – our award-winning suite of desktop applications that enhance workflows and manageability.

Start11 v2.5 Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3

