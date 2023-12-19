Stardock Releases "Tales of Centauron" for Galactic Civilizations IV

News provided by

Stardock Entertainment

19 Dec, 2023, 14:21 ET

A new story-driven DLC expanding the lore of the popular space-strategy game

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released "Tales of Centauron", the eagerly awaited DLC for Galactic Civilizations IV today.

Set in the game's Centauron quadrant of the Milky Way galaxy this DLC introduces an array of new content:

  • Lore-Driven Gameplay: Players can delve into events tailored to the unique traits of each civilization. Engaging in these scenarios while leading a specific civilization unlocks a wealth of civilization-specific technologies, planetary upgrades, and starship components. This feature accentuates the distinctiveness of each species, offering a deeper and more personalized gaming experience.
  • New Campaign Mission - Return of the Korath: This gripping mission places players at the helm of the Korath Clan. Known for their extreme ideologies, even among the infamous Drengin Empire, the Korath represent a darker, more ruthless aspect of galactic politics and power struggles.

"In the Galactic Civilizations universe, the Drengin Empire are akin to PG-rated villains. The Korath, however, are on another level of malevolence. Their gameplay would probably get someone demonitized," explains Brad Wardell, Creative Director at Stardock. "Through the Korath, we aim to explore the darker paths a civilization might tread, paths they believe are justifiable."

  • Exclusive New Content: The DLC also brings a plethora of unique features, including new executive orders, artifacts, and ship components, enriching the overall gameplay and strategic options.

Priced at $9.99, "Tales of Centauron" is available for individual purchase on Steam or the Epic Games Store or as part of the Galactic Civilizations IV Expansion Pass on Steam or the Epic Games Store. Visit www.galciv.com to learn more.

Screenshots:

Please contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement. For more information about Stardock, please visit www.stardock.com.

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment

Also from this source

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova v2.1 Genesis Update and Expansion Pass Announced

Stardock has today announced the release of Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition v2.1 Genesis update, alongside the exciting launch of its...

Stardock Announces "The Political Machine 2024" - The Definitive Political Strategy Game for Aspiring Presidents

Stardock announced the latest iteration of its hit political strategy series, The Political Machine 2024 today. The game, which allows players to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.