Stardock Releases the Galactic Civilizations IV: v2.4 "Populi" Update

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has released another significant update for its popular space 4X strategy game today. Galactic Civilizations IV v2.4, dubbed the "Populi" update introduces custom Citizen Races, Citizen transportation, UI upgrades, and improves language support.

Stardock has listened intently to community feedback and the v2.4 "Populi" update includes our most requested feature for AlienGPT, custom generated Citizen Races, complete with unique names, descriptions, and portraits. These are generated based on a civilization's specific biological and cultural characteristics, adding depth and personalization to the gameplay. This feature enriches the game's universe with dynamically generated stories and events, making each playthrough uniquely engaging.

Additionally, the update introduces a highly requested feature for Citizen transportation, enabling the instant transfer of Citizens between Core Worlds. This strategic addition not only enhances population management but also opens new avenues for optimizing and expanding your civilization across the galaxy.

The new version also includes:

UI Upgrades: Our AlienGPT UI has been updated to accommodate the new custom Citizen Race feature. Additionally, the Galactic News Network notification panel has been improved to reduce visual clutter.

Our AlienGPT UI has been updated to accommodate the new custom Citizen Race feature. Additionally, the Galactic News Network notification panel has been improved to reduce visual clutter. Improved Localization: The update brings refined localization, particularly for Korean, making the game more immersive for a global audience.

The update brings refined localization, particularly for Korean, making the game more immersive for a global audience. Balance Improvements and Bug Fixes: Another round of balance tweaks and bug resolutions further enhance the overall stability and fairness of gameplay.

This update, which provides new features for Citizens, aligns with Stardock's commitment to enhancing player experience and accessibility. For a comprehensive list of all changes and improvements in the Galactic Civilizations IV: Populi update, visit the full changelog here.

To explore or purchase Galactic Civilizations IV, visit the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, or directly at galciv4.com. Visit www.galciv.com to learn more.

v2.4 Populi Trailer: https://youtu.be/4PKy4q8HTPc

v2.4 Populi Screenshots:

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement. For more information about Stardock, please visit www.stardock.com.

