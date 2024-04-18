Stardock Releases the Galactic Civilizations IV: Warlords Expansion as part of the v2.5 "Ares" Update

New Features include War Aims, Combat Doctrines, Invasion Tactics, New Ship Components, New Technologies, A New Battle Viewer and much more

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has released a major expansion pack for its popular space 4X game, Galactic Civilizations IV. Galactic Civilizations IV: Warlords adds a host of new features including War Aims, Combat Doctrines, Invasion Tactics, New Ship Components, New Technologies, a new Battle Viewer and much more.

Alongside the expansion pack, Stardock has also released version 2.5, a major free update for fans of the series which has a host of new features, user experience improvements, AI updates and an improved trade system.

"We've been wanting to revisit how space combat works in the game for a long time," said Brad Wardell, Creative Director at Stardock. "We know a lot of our players are fans of military history as well as how various naval and aviation systems are developed and wanted to really incorporate some of that thinking into the game."

To that end, Warlord Features include:

Warlords adds new exotic weapon and defense modules such as cloaking devices as well as weapons that affect the flow of time. The v2.5 update also includes many new components to allow for more interesting ship designs rather than merely a "stat buff". New Battle Viewer. Players can now get a real-time, per-ship engagement log in the battle viewer. Players can see how their ship designs performed during combat and adjust both future designs as well as adjustments to doctrine after the fact.

These are just a few of the highlights of Galactic Civilizations IV: Warlords. For a comprehensive list visit the full changelog here.

Galactic Civilizations IV is available on Steam , Epic Games Store , or directly at galciv4.com . Visit www.galciv.com to learn more.

Warlords Video: https://youtu.be/wnAIEj4BOnk

Warlords Screenshots:

