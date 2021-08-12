Stardock Restores Classic Start Menu in Windows 11

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced Start11, a program that allows users to customize the Windows Start menu. As with previous editions of the StartX products, Start11 allows users to restore the Start menu to appear as it does in previous versions of Windows, as well as customize it to their liking. The beta version is now available at Stardock's homepage.

"This first beta is designed to regain some of the lost functionality in the current Windows 11 Start menu," said Brad Wardell, Stardock CEO. "We have a lot of exciting new features planned to make the Start menu not just more accessible, but also more useful to companies and power users."

The first beta of Start11 is compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10, supports moving the Start button to the middle or to the left, makes visible many subtle Windows features, and provides a new configuration UI that allows extensive customization.

"The new UI has been designed to support future Start menu designs," said Wardell. "Start8 and Start10 focused on restoring previous versions of the Start menu. Start11 will be extending this to support a host of new Start menu ideas such as the concept of pages, tabs, minimalism, and features for our enterprise customers."

Start11 is currently in beta and can be purchased for $4.99. There is an upgrade option for users of Start8 and Start10. For more information, visit www.stardock.com.

