Stardock Unveils New Species Pack DLC for Galactic Civilizations IV as part of the v2.7 "Taxonomy" Update

New DLC Introduces Unique Alien Species, Customization Tools, and Community Sharing Features

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has released the anticipated Species Pack DLC for its popular space 4X game, Galactic Civilizations IV, along with the major free update, v2.7 "Taxonomy." This latest DLC and update bring a wealth of new content and features that promise to enrich the gameplay experience for all space strategy enthusiasts.

The free v2.7 "Taxonomy" update introduces significant enhancements to Galactic Civilizations IV, including the addition of distinct species types for all civilizations, a new search bar for easier navigation, and improved map generation for better player placement and more exciting gameplay.

"We're incredibly excited about the Species DLC," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "This DLC not only adds a variety of fascinating new species to the game but also empowers players to create and share their own unique civilizations."

Species Pack DLC Features:

New Species: Discover and interact with several new species, including Gaseous species, Mollusks, Mammalians, and more, each bringing their unique characteristics and abilities to the galaxy.

Discover and interact with several new species, including Gaseous species, Mollusks, Mammalians, and more, each bringing their unique characteristics and abilities to the galaxy. Create and Customize: Design your species with specific strengths and weaknesses, choose their advisor pictures, and determine what their citizens look like.

Design your species with specific strengths and weaknesses, choose their advisor pictures, and determine what their citizens look like. Share Your Creations: Use the built-in Species uploading tool to share your customized species with other players online.

Use the built-in Species uploading tool to share your customized species with other players online. Phenotypes: Experience a more detailed classification system for species with the introduction of Phenotypes, fully integrated with AlienGPT.

For more information on the Species Pack DLC and the v2.7 "Taxonomy" update, view the full changelog here.

Galactic Civilizations IV and the new Species Pack are available on Steam, Epic Games Store, or directly at galciv4.com. Visit www.galciv.com to learn more.

Species Pack DLC Video: https://youtu.be/5ieH20JnUX4

Species Pack DLC Screenshots:

Contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement. For more information about Stardock, please visit www.stardock.com.

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment