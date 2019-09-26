Stardock's Siege of Centauri™ Released Today

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Game developer Stardock Entertainment released its massive-scale tower defense game, Siege of Centauri, today. Set in the Ashes of the Singularity universe, the player takes on the role of defender of Earth's first colony on Proxima Centauri.

In Siege of Centauri, players defend their colony against relentless waves of thousands of enemies. In the campaign, they will follow the story of Earth's defenders and progress through increasingly difficult missions in their fight to protect the colony at all costs. Dozens of upgrades are available for the defense towers, leaving the player with important decisions regarding how best to equip their defenses on each map.

"With tens of thousands of enemy machines pouring toward your base, we wanted to give players a new experience of what it means to defend themselves against overwhelming odds," said lead designer Derek Paxton. "In addition, we've incorporated several strategic elements into the genre, including defending resources and deploying rapid response teams to battle. Our goal was to provide players with difficult choices about which areas to defend and which areas to let go, leading to greater strategic depth."

Players can also create their own missions with the Workshop, then share them in-game for others to try.

"It's always been important for us here at Stardock to put customization into the hands of the players," said Paxton. "Now, people who have always wanted to design their own tower defense games can create their own maps and missions." Players can learn more about how to make their own missions with the Modder's Guide .

Siege of Centauri is available on Steam and Stardock for $14.99. For more information, visit the forums or www.siegeofcentauri.com .

Trailer: https://youtu.be/xbs3VSMazZw

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

Contact press@stardock.com for media inquiries.

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and PC software founded in 1991 by internationally recognized technologist Bradley Wardell. Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Star Control: Origins, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity. Visit www.stardock.com to learn more.

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment