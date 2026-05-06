Starfrost Launches Next-Gen Hybrid Tunnel Freezer: The Future of IQF Freezing

SUFFOLK, United Kingdom, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starfrost is pleased to announce the launch of its new Hybrid Tunnel Freezer—a next-generation solution for Individual Quick Freezing (IQF). This updated model integrates advancements in design, performance and hygiene, all while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency.

3D image of Starfrost Hybrid IQF Tunnel

Compact Design, Greater Capacity

The Hybrid Tunnel Freezer features a newly developed, more compact design that delivers up to 60% more production capacity than its predecessor. Despite its reduced size, the system retains full flexibility and can freeze or chill a wide range of food products, including small and delicate items such as raw minced meat, seafood and cooked proteins. The compact build allows food processors to maximise valuable factory floor space without compromising output.

Performance Meets Efficiency

This redesigned model not only boosts production throughput but also improves overall system performance without increasing energy consumption. The enhanced capacity is achieved through the addition of two extra conveyor belts, enabling high-volume freezing using the same energy consumption and footprint as the previous model. This makes the Hybrid Tunnel Freezer an ideal solution for processors seeking efficiency, scalability and low operating costs.

Hygienic Design

The Hybrid Tunnel Freezer is built around a 'clean-by-design' engineering approach. This design minimises difficult-to-clean areas and incorporates smooth surfaces and high-grade components, making cleaning simpler and more effective. With a simplified design and smart engineering, the freezer improves cleanability and supports compliance with hygiene standards in food processing environments.

Premium Quality Results

A key feature of the new freezer is its multi-belt conveyor system, which crust-freezes products prior to full freezing. This helps retain product shape, structure and appearance while also allowing smoother product transfer between belts. The combination of gentle movement and crust freezing promotes product agitation, reduces clumping and ensures consistently high-quality IQF results.

Quick Setup and Simple Operation

Understanding the critical need to minimise downtime, Starfrost has engineered the Hybrid Tunnel Freezer for fast and straightforward installation. Delivered as a pre-assembled package, the system can be fully operational within one week of delivery, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum productivity.

Robert Long, Managing Director at Starfrost:

"We are committed to the ongoing innovation of our products and services, always focused on delivering the latest technological advancements to our customers. As technology evolves, so do we. Our mission is to continuously improve, and with that, our solutions evolve to meet the highest standards. Our new Hybrid Tunnel Freezer is a perfect example of this evolution—offering enhanced design and performance with key improvements in hygiene and energy efficiency. We are excited to launch this new model to the market and continue providing cutting-edge IQF solutions to our global customer base."

The Future of IQF Freezing

The Starfrost Hybrid Tunnel Freezer combines advanced engineering, exceptional energy efficiency and a strong focus on hygiene, making it the ideal solution for today's fast-paced food production environments. Whether processing small batches or high volumes, it delivers premium-quality frozen products while keeping operational costs low.

SOURCE Starfrost