TALLINN, Estonia, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargate Hydrogen,manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, announces the launch of their new Alkaline Electrolysis Stack during the World Hydrogen Summit from 13th to 15th May 2024 in Rotterdam.

Green hydrogen, or H 2 produced from water via renewable electricity, is an effective way to drastically cut industrial CO 2 emissions in industries which until now rely on fossil fuels.

Stargate Hydrogen to unveil their new stack for green hydrogen production during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam.

An electrolysis stack is the heart of a system for hydrogen production. The electrolysis stack, named Stellar 100, is manufactured in Europe and has a production capacity of up to 100Nm3/h, which means that every hour it produces enough energy to power a car for 1000 km.

Its patented design was developed by Stargate in cooperation with leading European suppliers and tested by ZSW, a renowned German research institute.

Thomas Ottitsch, Manager of the Electrolysis test field (ElyLab) at ZSW said: "It was a pleasure working together with Stargate Hydrogen's team to test their stack technology at our test facility in Stuttgart. Our independence and scientific approach ensures that the test results compare to other tests with high confidence. We measured the average cell voltage in the stack to be lower than 1.85V (at 0.5 A/cm², 15 barg, 70°C), corresponding to a stack-level efficiency of 80% (HHV)."

The results put the Stellar100 among the most efficient electrolyser stacks available on the market.

Jan Grolig, the Stargate's COO said: – "Launching Stellar 100 is a major milestone for Stargate, we ceased a unique opportunity to develop a new alkaline stack generation avoiding known issues in current alkaline stack design. What makes me most proud was the collective team effort which has made this possible."

The new product is available to the market with the first two stacks earmarked for a 1 MW project in Estonia, followed by a 1 MW delivery to a project in Germany

About Stargate Hydrogen: www.stargatehydrogen.com - Is a privately owned company developing turnkey solutions for green hydrogen production.

About ZSW - www.zsw-bw.de/ - The Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) is one of the leading energy research institutes in Europe.

About the World Hydrogen Summit - www.world-hydrogen-summit.com/ - World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition is the largest global hydrogen event.

